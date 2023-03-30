Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney appears in new ad for Kate Spade fashion brand

The man 'identifying' as a female models new spring outfits from the designer for women.

(LifeSiteNews) — A major fashion business recently launched an advertisement for its 2023 spring clothing line featuring a gender-confused male.

Dylan Mulvaney, a young man who has been “identifying” as a girl for the past year, earned yet another opportunity to promote women’s products and appeared in a video as a partner of Kate Spade New York, modeling one of the brand’s spring outfits.

Dressed in a blue and white dress, silver heels, makeup, and pearl earrings, Mulvaney begins the video by stating that “it all started with the first day of spring” and that “I am at Kate Spade New York to find the perfect spring outfit.”

“Kate Spade New York is a staple in my wardrobe,” Mulvaney tells his audience. Then, picking up a small white purse, he added, “I think I absolutely need to have this as my spring bag. The mini bags are in.”

Standing beside a mannequin displaying a pink dress, the influencer says, “You know I love pink, and I think this bag will go great with it. Let’s try her on.” He also chooses a pair of shoes, commenting that “you can always use another pair of heels, right?”

Mulvaney returns dressed in both products and says, “Here’s the full fit check. I love a puffy sleeve and I added some jewelry because more is always more. And honestly, I think I’m gonna wear this out of the store, so happy spring.”

He waves and blows kisses to the camera while running out of the store, calling out his infamous line, “I love ya.”

Oddly enough, this is not the first time Mulvaney has been featured in promotional stunts for Kate Spade.

In November, the gender-confused influencer posted another video to TikTok detailing a previous excursion to the New York fashion store in search of a purse for his mother. New York Fashion Week took place last month, where Mulvaney filmed himself gushing over Kate Spade designs.

Kate Spade posted a clip from the same event with the caption, “watch some of our fav moments from our Spring 2023 collection presentation, hosted by @dylanmulvaney.” The fashion group also featured Mulvaney in a promotional video for summer clothing in May 2022.

Mulvaney, who became famous for his “days of girlhood” TikTok series in which he posts a video every day sharing how he is living as a girl, has drawn attention and support from many prominent leaders. On the other hand, his videos have received significant criticism from conservatives for the shallow characteristics Mulvaney claims make him a girl, such as buying tampons and crying multiple times in one day.

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler recently criticized Mulvaney’s act of declaring he could “steal a husband,” calling it “performance art” and “propaganda.”

In response to the same viral clip in which Mulvaney praises his beauty, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh created a video speaking directly to the gender-confused man.

“You do not pass as an attractive woman or as a woman at all, even with 50 pounds of makeup and plastic surgery and clever lighting tricks,” Walsh said. “Even then you still cannot escape what you really are and what you will always be.”

A heartfelt message to Dylan Mulvaney pic.twitter.com/2C6jL54Q7Q — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2023

“You will never be able to actually have the identity that you’re trying to appropriate, nor will you ever be able to fully escape the identity that you’re fleeing.”

In October, Tucker Calrson interviewed Riley Gaines — a female swimmer who began speaking out against men appropriating women after losing to a “transgender” athlete in an NCAA championship competition — and discussed Mulvaney’s act. Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for inviting the gender-confused influencer to the White House “to pretend [Mulvaney] is actually a woman,” pointing out that he is just “a man dressed as a woman.”

Gaines added to the dose of reality, saying that “womanhood is not, and should not be, a mental disorder suffered by men.”

RELATED:

‘Trans joy’? Dylan Mulvaney’s vision of ‘girlhood’ is depressingly superficial

‘It’s immoral’: Biden attacks states banning child ‘sex changes’ in interview with transgender activist

Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney take Hollywood’s ‘trans’ obsession to a sickening new low

Share











