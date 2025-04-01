‘Transgender’ ACLU lawyer claims there are no ‘men impersonating women’ in women’s sports

ACLU attorney ‘Chase’ Strangio alleged that ‘there are no examples of men impersonating women’ in female sports, despite gender-confused men having taken hundreds of medals from women in recent years.

(LifeSiteNews) — A “transgender” ACLU attorney has raised eyebrows for making the false claim that “there are no examples of men impersonating women that I’m aware of” in women’s athletics, despite scores of examples to the contrary.

During a PBS interview that originally aired February 28 but went largely unnoticed until the X account End Wokeness highlighted it over the weekend, “Chase” Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union’s “LGBT & HIV Rights Project” made a novel argument to condemn President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring school athletic programs to limit female-specific teams to actual females in order to continue receiving Title IX funds.

ACLU lawyer: “There are no cases of men in women’s sports” pic.twitter.com/LquZJPTGtW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2025

“The policies that are claiming that transgender women in sports are men are wrong,” she said. “The president is lying when he says that there are men impersonating women and participating in women’s sports. There are no examples of men impersonating women that I’m aware of.”

Despite Strangio’s matter-of-fact declaration of “lying,” the full quote reveals she was actually using semantics to deny that “transgender women” should be considered men or be described as “impersonating” women, despite literally being males and in many cases (such as former University of Pennsylvania swimmer William “Lia” Thomas) retaining male genitalia.

While LGBT activists make the distinct but related claim that the number of “transgender” participants in women’s sports is miniscule in the United States, outlets such as LifeSiteNews have covered numerous individual cases over the years, each with real impact on their actual female opponents. Even an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem of the left-wing United Nations found that more than 600 female athletes around the world lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024.

Inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted by the left as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered” by hormone use; therefore, “the advantage to [gender-confused men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Critics also warn that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

Polls show that the LGBT lobby’s protests of victimhood and insistence the issue is overblown is not resonating with the general public. Last month, Pew Research found that 66 percent of Americans support limiting athletic participation to actual members of a team’s designated sex, with agreement among independents and Democrats also rising since 2022.

Strangio made history in December as the “first known transgender person to argue before the Supreme Court,” per CNN, concerning states’ ability to ban “gender transitions” on minors. During those oral arguments, Republican-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett surprised conservatives by referring to her as “mister.”

Share











