Transgender activist gets no jail time for threatening to kill Republican congresswoman

A ‘transgender’ man was sentenced to house arrest and probation for vowing ‘100%’ to assassinate Rep. Nancy Mace, as part of a wave of leftist, pro-LGBT violence.

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (LifeSiteNews) – A “transgender” activist who threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was sentenced on Tuesday but will not receive jail time.

The Hill reports that Samuel Theodore Cain, who identifies as “Roxy Wolfe,” posted “I’M GOING TO ASSASSINATE REPRESENTATIVE NANCY MACE WITH A GUN AND I’M BEING 100% DEAD A**” on social media in May 2025 and reiterated that he would kill her if the opportunity arose while in custody.

He was sentenced to five years in prison; however, the sentence was suspended to 30 months of house arrest and five years probation, which is described as the “maximum term allowed under state law.”

Another individual, an Indiana resident named Shayla Addison, received 27 months in jail for sending Mace numerous death threats by phone, email, and text, although neither The Hill nor Mace’s office describe a political motive in that case. The report notes Addison “has a history of threats against a Firehouse Subs restaurant where her ex-boyfriend worked and her mother’s apartment.”

“So grateful for the law enforcement and prosecutors for stepping up in both of those cases. One case involved federal and the other [South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division],” Mace responded. “Praise God for the outcomes on both!”

The cases highlight the persistence of an ongoing tide of left-wing violence.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently testified before Congress on behalf of a request to increase the Court’s security funding, citing U.S. Marshals Service data revealing that there already have been 512 investigations of threats to federal judges in 2026, with much of it fueled by anger at the Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Transgender activist Tyler Robinson is currently on trial for killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk over his conservative views on gender.

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