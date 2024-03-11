Radical transgender activists have shaped UK health policy for years: report

The UK’s scandal-plagued Tavistock clinic based its protocols on guidelines from WPATH, a prominent transgender activist group that promotes ‘sex change’ surgeries and hormones for minors.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report shows that the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) has been influenced by transgender activists from the notorious World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the NHS has been influenced by guidelines developed by WPATH for over a decade. Leaked communications recently revealed that WPATH, a radical pro-transgender group, is run by activists and pro-LGBT doctors who knew that cross-sex hormone injections cause cancer and other serious diseases but prescribed them anyway. An internal conversation between the doctors also revealed that they know minors and their parents cannot give “informed consent” because they often do not understand the permanent consequences of hormone injections and mutilating “transgender” surgeries.

READ: Leaked messages show top pro-LGBT doctors know transgender hormones cause cancer, death

“Such was the level of WPATH’s influence it saw a director of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust tell a committee of MPs its treatment protocols were based on [WPATH’s] guidelines,” the Daily Mail report states.

Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust is a government-funded organization specializing in mental health services. The Tavistock clinic has been riddled with scandals in recent years for its mistreatment of gender-confused children.

According to the Mail, “hormones blocking the onset of puberty were given to almost every child referred to specialists by the Tavistock clinic.”

Data from the NHS shows that 96% of children who were assessed in endocrinology clinics were prescribed puberty blockers, and 98% of those children were subsequently given cross-sex hormones.

This is in line with the seventh version of WPATH’s “Standards of Care,” which recommend so-called “gender-affirming care” for gender-confused individuals, including cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and mutilating surgeries.

The Mail reports that Dr. Bernadette Wren, former Tavistock director, said in 2015 that Tavistock’s protocols were “based on WPATH guidelines which are almost universally observed in Europe.”

The scandal-ridden Tavistock clinic is due to be closed this year after an investigation in 2022 carried about by retired pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass found that the gender clinic was “not a safe or viable long-term” option for young people and children, concluding that clinic staff frequently just rushed children into “transition,” especially as the number of children identifying as transgender grows. However, the center will be replaced by “new regional centers” that aim to “ensure the holistic needs” of patients are met.

Other NHS guidance documents, as well as the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Scottish Government, have also referenced WPATH “Standards of Care” as guidelines to abide by in the past, the Mail report states. However, due to increasing backlash from the public, these government organizations are attempting to distance themselves from the WPATH and the most recent version of its “Standards of Care.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “The Scottish Government and NHS Scotland do not have a working relationship with The World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH). Specific questions related to its standards, or their development, should be directed to WPATH.”

A spokesperson for the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “NHS England is transforming children’s gender identity services, in line with the Cass Review recommendations, and moved away from WPATH guidelines more than 5 years ago.”

“The Tavistock clinic will close at the end of March and the new services will open in April, with robust safeguarding processes in place and staffed by experts in paediatric safeguarding.”

While the government agencies distanced themselves from the latest version of the WPATH guidelines, they have not rejected the idea of minors receiving harmful cross-sex hormones injections or even mutilating surgeries.

READ: Notorious UK trans surgery clinic closes up shop, but it’s not all good news

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, internal communications from WPATH revealed that doctors who offer so-called “gender-affirming care” know that transgender hormones cause serious diseases, including cancer.

One member of WPATH described the fate of a gender-confused person who died of hepatocarcinomas, a form of liver cancer, after taking testosterone as part of a “gender transition” for years.

“[A]fter 8-10 years of [testosterone, the individual] developed hepatocarcinomas. To the best of my knowledge, it was linked to [the person’s] hormonal treatment [sic],” the anonymous person wrote in February 2022.

Dr. Dan Karasic, a co-author of the latest version of WPATH’s guidelines, defended the procedures pushed by the organization, claiming to the Daily Mail that “Treatment is only prescribed when the patient has capacity to give informed consent and the medical provider and patient agree that the benefits of treatment outweigh the risks.”

However, WPATH doctors have privately admitted that minors are unable to give “informed consent” to transgender procedures.

“I think the thing you have to remember about kids is that we’re often explaining these sorts of things to people who haven’t even had biology in high school yet,” endocrinologist Dan Metzger said during a WPATH video call.

“The 14-year-olds, you just… It’s like talking [about] diabetic complications with a 14-year-old. They don’t care. They’re not going to die. They’re going to live forever, right? So I think when we’re doing informed consent, that’s still a big lacuna,” he added.

Another WPATH member said, “It’s out of their developmental range sometimes to understand the extent to which some of these medical interventions are impacting them.”

“We try to talk about it, but most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of a brain space to really, really, really talk about it seriously,” she added.

The president of WPATH, a transgender-identifying surgeon named “Marcie” Bowers, defended WPATH in comments to the Daily Wire, declaring that the radical activists “best know the medical needs of trans and gender diverse individuals [sic] [.]”

Numerous European countries, medical academies and institutions, and leading experts have repudiated WPATH guidelines.

Bowers famously appeared in Matt Walsh’s documentary “What is a Woman?” He has done over 2,250 male-to-female vaginoplasties and 3,900 “sex change” surgeries in total. In an interview in January 2023, Bowers admitted that social contagion is playing a role in the meteoric rise of children and teenagers who identify as “transgender.”

READ: Megyn Kelly regrets former support for transgender ideology, interviews detransitioner

Share











