‘Transgender’ Biden official Levine behind removal of age limits in ‘sex change’ surgery guidelines

Biden HHS assistant Secretary Richard ‘Rachel’ Levine successfully pressured an influential transgender group to remove ‘specific listings of ages’ in its ‘standards of care,’ according to newly released emails.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Cross-dressing Biden administration assistant Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Richard “Rachel” Levine was instrumental in the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH’s) elimination of minimum-age guidelines for “gender reassignment” procedures, according to newly-unsealed documents.

Released as part of a court filing in the ongoing lawsuit against Alabama’s ban on “transitioning” gender-confused minors, the documents include the declaration by Canadian sex psychologist James Cantor that Levine – a man who “identifies” as a woman – “strongly pressured WPATH leadership to rush the development and issuance of SOC-8 [WPATH’s Standards of Care Version 8], in order to assist with Administration political strategy.”

Cantor submitted emails from WPATH members discussing meetings with Levine, who they say “like[s] the SOC-8 very much but [he] was very concerned that having ages (mainly for surgery) will affect access to health care for trans youth [sic] and maybe adults too,” that he “and the Biden administration worried that having ages in the document will make matters worse,” and that Levine “as always is extremely supportive of the SOC 8, but also very eager for its release.”

Specifically, the emails relay Levine’s fear that “specific listings of ages, under 18,” would lead to more legislation limiting procedures on minors. “She [Levine’s chief of staff Sara Boateng] wonders if the specific ages can be taken out and perhaps an adjunct document could be created that is published or distributed in a way that is less visible than the SOC8, is the way to go,” one reads.

“[W]e heard your comments regarding the minimal age criteria for transgender healthcare [sic] adolescents; the potential negative outcome of these minimal ages as recommendations in the US,” so “we have changes to the SOC 8 in this respect,” one email from a WPATH member told Levine in response.

An overwhelming body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically destructive, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” interventions, including full “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Yet despite this evidence, including a since-deleted report from its own Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Biden White House aggressively promotes surgical and chemical deformation of gender-confused minors and condemns state laws banning the practices as “close to sinful.”

In February, government watchdog Protect the Public Trust filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in the Alabama case for “records of scientific evidence, studies, and/or data to support the Assistant Secretary’s claim that ‘gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe, and effective for trans and non-binary youth [sic]’” and “records of surveys of medical professionals regarding the value and importance of ‘gender-affirming care’ for minor children.”

In response, HHS produced a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People” that cites a study from the LGBT pressure group Trevor Project, leading Protect the Public Trust to conclude that “Assistant Secretary Levine has constantly, continually, ‘everywhere I go,’ made unequivocal statements regarding the medical necessity, safety, and effectiveness of [transgender interventions] based entirely upon a single two-page document” that is “essentially a piece of marketing material with cherry-picked data and agenda-driven assertions.”

