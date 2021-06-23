‘Transgender’ BMX rider wants to win at the Olympics so he can ‘burn the US flag’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

TOKYO, Japan, June 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A man who claims to be a woman and is set to compete for the women’s U.S. Olympic BMX freestyle team in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Japan, has said that he wants to win at the Olympics so that he can “burn the U.S. flag on the podium.”

Chelsea Wolfe, who qualified for the women’s team despite being a man, made the comments last year in a (now deleted) Facebook post, in response to an article about former President Trump’s opposition to men competing against women, Fox News reported.

"Anyone who thinks that I don't care about the United States is sorely mistaken,” Wolfe recently told Fox News, withdrawing somewhat from his original comments. Wolfe, a 28-year-old from Florida, appears to have previously competed as a man named Connor Wolfe, according to a review of Florida BMX results. However, news articles do not report “Chelsea’s” real name.

But in his interview with Fox News Wolfe compared opposition to men competing in female sports to “fascism.”

“I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country,” the BMX rider said, “and I'm not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad.”

“As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I'm sure as hell not going to let it take hold here,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe’s comments about burning the American flag drew criticism from former Olympian Mike Eruzione.

“I actually couldn't believe it. I mean, first of all, burning the American flag anywhere is disgusting,” Eruzione, a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic “Miracle on Ice” hockey team, said recently.

“'To use your forum on the podium of the Olympic Games, I was like really, could someone actually think about doing that?” the former Olympic athlete said on “Fox and Friends.”

The Summer Olympics begin on July 23.

Wolfe will be joined in Tokyo by fellow “transgender” athlete Gavin “Laurel” Hubbard. Hubbard is a New Zealand male who frequently lost weightlifting competitions when competing with other men. After declaring himself a female, Hubbard went on to dominate female weightlifting events and qualified for the Summer Olympics.

“Just this year, he broke a record by winning twice at the IWF World Weightlifting Championships,” LifeSiteNews recently reported. “In the 2017 Australian International in Melbourne, Hubbard crushed his competition, setting four unofficial national weightlifting records for New Zealand.”