Transgender clinics close in India after Trump admin pause on USAID funding

Elon Musk criticized the revelation that taxpayer-supported USAID funds propped up transgender clinics overseas. The Trump administration’s funding freeze led to the closure of three facilities in India, cutting off services such as cross-sex hormone therapy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Several so-called “transgender healthcare” clinics overseas have closed their doors thanks to the Trump administration’s pause on USAID funding.

According to Reuters, three transgender facilities in India shut down last month due to the president’s decision.

“Among the main losers following the fund freeze have been three Mitr (friend) Clinics in India that are run mostly by doctors, counsellors and other workers from the transgender community,” the outlet said, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

The first Mitr Clinic in India was founded in 2021 in Hyderabad in conjunction with Johns Hopkins University under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

While “certain life saving” medications will still be administered at the center, Reuters said, services including “hormone therapy” for 5,000 gender-confused persons have been ended.

Elon Musk celebrated the shutting down of one of the clinics in India on social media.

“That’s what American tax dollars were funding,” he said on X.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana also expressed outrage over the funding during a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate last month.

“Mr. Musk … found that USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. I didn’t know that. I bet you the American people didn’t know that,” he said.

The Times of London has similarly reported that Britain’s top LGBT group, Stonewall, could lay off up to half of its 114-person staff as a result of Trump administration foreign aid cuts.

“Many will be rightly fearful of the impact the U.S. government decision to suspend all foreign aid will have, including for programs supporting LGBTQ+ communities around the world,” chief executive officer Simon Blake said.

Breitbart has found that the leftist organization received over half a million pounds sterling over the past three years from the U.S. State Department.

