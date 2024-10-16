Transgender group failed in pressure campaign to boost support for ‘transitioning’ minors: emails

The ‘World Professional Association for Transgender Health’ has once again been exposed for its lobbying efforts to give an appearance of credibility to its support for subjecting gender-confused minors to drugs and surgeries.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT activist group “World Professional Association for Transgender Health” (WPATH) failed in its pressure campaign to enlist public support for the surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused minors, new emails review.

The emails are the latest revelation of how WPATH used dubious tactics to show public support for its “standards of care,” which promote surgeries and drugs for gender-confused minors.

These procedures alter the physical appearance of minors in an attempt to make them they look like the opposite sex, but it is not possible to actually change one’s sex. These drugs can leave individuals permanently infertile (as would be expected with drugs meant to stop normal pubertal development) and have been linked to bone density loss, suicide risk, and other major medical problems.

The surgeries aim to remove healthy organs, including breasts and genitals, thus making individuals permanently infertile.

A pending Supreme Court case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, will determine the legality of Tennessee and Kentucky’s prohibitions on the permanently damaging procedures. A victory for the two states would presumably allow other states to maintain or pass protections for minors.

The group “sought but did not receive the American Academy of Pediatrics’… endorsement for its eighth ‘Standards of Care,'” Leor Sapir with the Manhattan Institute wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The documents come from a lawsuit concerning Alabama’s protections for gender-confused minors. Alabama has banned the procedures, including surgeries, for minors, leading to a lawsuit from LGBT groups.

Previously, documents from the case have revealed that WPATH described as “gender transition” procedures “medically necessary” in order to get insurance to pay for them, as LifeSiteNews has previously reported.

The emails are from Eli Coleman, the author of the new “standards of care.”

In one message, he “appears to admit that it is misleading to claim that medical groups writing amicus briefs against age restriction laws means these groups endorse SOC-8. WPATH tried but failed to get endorsements,” Sapir wrote.

🚨NEW DOCUMENTS in the Alabama lawsuit over sex “change” age restrictions. Some very interesting facts now coming to light. 🧵 — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) October 9, 2024

Coleman did not respond to two emailed requests for comment sent by LifeSiteNews on October 11 and October 15. LifeSiteNews asked for further context on his comments and examples of when he would recommend against drugs and surgeries for gender-confused minors. He is not a medical doctor.

The emails also show Coleman discussing his “hope” that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) would endorse WPATH’s standards – an effort that ultimately failed.

“ASPS acknowledged that there is ‘considerable uncertainty as to the long-term efficacy for the use of chest and genital surgical interventions’ and that ‘the existing evidence base is viewed as low quality/low certainty,'” Sapir previously reported.

Coleman also said he wanted to “amplify the voices” of parents who support their children’s transgender procedures. He wrote this in response to seeing “a network of parents who have been concerned about the lack of careful evaluations, lack of involvement in decision making, and perceptions of rushed decisions which they feel account for the increased number of regret cases especially among youth.”

Many people who have formerly lived as “transgender” have indeed shared their frustrations and anger at alleged medical practitioners who led them into drugs and surgeries, including Chloe Cole and Helena Kerschner. Parents of gender-confused minors submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, saying they “were subjected to misinformation and coercion from health care providers attempting to convince them to consent to the interventions.”

Do No Harm, medical reform group led by physicians, criticized WPATH and said that medical standards should not be decided via lobbying but by independent reviews of data.

The WPATH guidelines “are not true standards of care. Unlikely true medical standards of care, they are not evidence-based based, nor do they capture international consensus,” Do No Harm Senior Fellow Dr. Jared Ross told LifeSiteNews via a media statement.

The LGBT group “is a radical, ideologically motivated advocacy organization masquerading as a physician society,” Ross said. Unlike Eli Coleman, Ross is actually a medical doctor.

He pointed out that the standards were also developed under a pressure campaign from the Biden administration.

Richard “Rachel” Levine is a gender-confused man who presents himself as a woman and currently works as an assistant secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine and his staff lobbied for the “Standards of Care” to exclude “minimal age criteria” for surgeries, as that could bolster legislative efforts to restrict them, according to information obtained during the Alabama lawsuit.

“Medical consensus should be built upon independent reviews, studies, and analysis of the highest quality data,” Ross told LifeSiteNews.

“Robust meta-analyses and standards of care organically attract the attention and endorsement of other medical organizations,” he stated. “Evidence suggests that minors undergoing the sex-change procedures cataloged by Do No Harm’s Stop the Harm database lead to negative physical and mental health outcomes.”

