Transgender hormones linked to ‘substantially’ higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

According to the study, gender-confused individuals who use cross-sex hormones have nearly seven times the risk of stroke and nearly six times the risk of heart attack.

(LifeSiteNews) — A study released this month shows that the use of cross-sex hormones among gender-confused individuals leads to “substantially increased risk” of serious cardiac issues, including heart attacks and strokes.

The research, presented at a conference of the American College of Cardiology, found that “people with gender dysphoria taking hormone replacements as part of gender affirmation therapy [sic] face a substantially increased risk of serious cardiac events, including stroke, heart attack and pulmonary embolism.”

The study results showed that cross-sex hormones were linked to “nearly seven times the risk of ischemic stroke (a blockage in a vessel supplying blood to the brain), nearly six times the risk of ST elevation myocardial infarction (the most serious type of heart attack) and nearly five times the risk of pulmonary embolism (a blockage in an artery in the lung).”

More than 21,000 gender-confused people across the United States were included in the research, 1,675 of whom used cross-sex hormones. The summary of results stated that “overall results found hormone replacements were associated with higher rates of cardiac events, mostly related to dangerous blood clots.”

Researchers noted that estrogen and testosterone are “known to increase the clotting activity of blood, which could explain the increase in clotting-related cardiovascular events” and that those taking the drugs experienced “higher rates of substance use disorder and hypothyroidism.”

They also pointed out that research on the long-term impact of hormone use is “primarily focused on younger women using hormone-based birth control or on older women following a hysterectomy or during menopause.”

The researchers concluded that there is a “need for enhanced screening and counseling before starting therapy [cross-sex hormone use].”

As the use of drugs to satisfy a perceived “gender identity” has increased, the long-term negative impacts of using cross-sex hormones have begun to become apparent.

In October, both a congressman and a pediatric surgeon criticized the trend to pump gender-confused children with cross-sex hormones, calling the practice “child abuse.” Pro-life physician and professor Dr. Michael Egnor further said that the lie that one can “transition” to the opposite sex is “a medical atrocity,” comparing mutilating surgeries and hormones to Nazi experiments.

An American Academy of Pediatrics executive admitted during a meeting last year that children who receive puberty blockers and cross sex hormones “probably will be infertile.” Last month, a study examining the impact of these hormones on the mental of teenagers found that the “most common adverse event was suicidal ideation.” Two of the study’s participants killed themselves.

LifeSiteNews previously reported on data which showed that over 14,000 U.S. children between ages 6 and 17 diagnosed with gender dysphoria were given dangerous cross-sex hormones between 2017 and 2021.

Last week, Dr. Robert Malone argued that while the adverse effects of blocking hormones in order to pump a healthy person full of dominant hormones of the opposite sex are well-documented, both members of the medical field and the public are choosing to ignore the risks.

