‘Transgender’ lawmaker says ‘queer’ children need access to pornography for ‘educational’ reasons

'Leigh' Finke objected to an age verification bill after previously introducing a Minnesota law that removed the exclusion of pedophilia as a sexual orientation.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused Minnesota state legislator objected to a state bill that would require age verification for access to online pornography on the grounds that such obscene content could be “educational” for queer kids.

“Leigh” Finke, a “transgender” man, argued Thursday that access to pornographic content is not only important for minors, but even essential for the very “existence” of “transgender kids.”

Finke lamented during the Minnesota House hearing of HF 1434 that attorneys general are “almost jubilant about being able to use these laws to ban young people from accessing content that could be educational if they are queer.”

The bill in question considers “harmful to minors” content that depicts sexual acts and is deemed “designed to appeal to or pander to the prurient interest.”

INSANE. Trans identified Minnesota congressman “Leigh” Finke said that queer kids need access to adult websites for “educational” purposes. It’s time to sweep this creep’s hard drive. Pure evil.

pic.twitter.com/wdYoG1825T — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 20, 2026



Finke then addressed a principal present at the hearing, saying, “You have LGBT students in your school, and we also know that they’re not receiving sex education for queer kids.”

“We know that prurient interests could be for many people the very existence of transgender kids,” Finke continued. It is unclear if he was suggesting that pornography is responsible for children’s identification of themselves as “transgender,” or that porn is essential to satisfy their “proclivities.”

“More and more people are saying there simply are no transgender kids,” he added.

Author Peter Gadjics responded to Finke’s remarks by calling for the arrest of those who push for the “sexualization of children.

“What has happened to our society that we cannot recognize groomers and pedophiles and sexual exploiters of children? Instead of arresting them, we vote them into office,” Gadjics wrote on X.

Any adult, I don’t care how they identify, pushing the sexualization of children should be arrested. What has happened to our society that we cannot recognize groomers and pedophiles and sexual exploiters of children? Instead of arresting them, we vote them into office.

Besides,… — Peter Gajdics (@PeterGajdics) February 20, 2026



In 2023, Finke introduced the Take Pride Act, signed into law that year by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The law removed a line in Minnesota’s Human Rights Act that said “Sexual orientation does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.” Thus, on its face, the law marked the legal inclusion of pedophilia as a legitimate sexual orientation.

The gender-confused legislator has reportedly held rallies for “trans kids,” and helped write a book in which he advised “LGBTQ teens” that parents who do not accept their “queerness” don’t know what’s best for them, according to Reduxx.

In the 2020 book Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens, Finke wrote, “If your parents do not accept you and your queerness, then they do not know what’s best for you … Just because they love you does not mean they know what is best for you.”

Finke shared a photo of the excerpt in a Facebook post following the book’s publication, writing, “this chapter from my book is the most important thing I’ve ever written … Trans and non-binary and queer and gay and lesbian and bi young people: Don’t listen to your parents!”

Another book passage advises teens to “limit contact with any adult” who does not affirm their “queerness.”

The radical leftist has also drafted a bill declaring Minnesota a “refuge state” for the “transitioning” of minors, including the use of puberty blockers, according to Genevieve Gluck, who writes about sexual predators.

“He also recommends that under-18s visit ‘queer sex shops’ in order to get advice, presumably from adults, on breast binding and genital tucking,” Gluck noted.

Last month, Finke urged his fellow leftists to continue to engage in disruptive efforts – apparently including storming churches – “until I.C.E. is out of our state” and “the administration is out of the White House.” He said in a Facebook post that actions like the recent disruption of a Southern Baptist church in Minnesota are “essential” and “must continue.”

Share









