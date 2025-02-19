‘Transgender’ male adviser for Trudeau gov’t brags about winning ‘fastest female’ in 5K race

According to Nathanielle Morin, being born a biological male is a 'medical history' and, due to undergoing 'a medical transition,' he should be allowed to race in the women's category.

(LifeSiteNews) – A biological male paid $140,000 a year to be an adviser to one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ministers tried to justify winning “fastest female” in a 5-kilometer run.

Nathanielle Morin, who “identifies” as a woman and works under Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien, won the 5K BougeBouge Montreal run with a time of 25 minutes, 32 seconds on February 4.

Morin competed in the women’s age 30-39 category and won “fastest female” challenge in all age groups. However, if Morin had not competed, Saoirse Hoogenraad, a 12-year-old girl, would have won with a time of 26:08.

In a statement posted Saturday on X, Morin responded to the negative pushback for competing in and winning the women’s 5K. He gloated about winning nine races in three countries in 2025, all in the women’s category.

According to Morin, being born a biological male is a “medical history” and his statement notes that “it was “appropriate to clarify my thoughts regarding my participation in this type of competition, as a trans woman in the women’s category.”

Morin said that running is “meditation, therapy and self-improvement.”

He said that competing at the amateur level with a “medical history” along with “the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level)” due to undergoing “a medical transition” means he should be allowed to race.

“I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category unless the law prohibits me from doing so,” he said. “Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies.”

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau and his government have consistently pushed an anti-life, anti-family narrative on Canadians.

In addition to supporting effectively unlimited abortion, Trudeau and his government have stood behind the most extreme aspects of gender ideology, such as the chemical and surgical “transition” of minors.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Trudeau’s Liberal government is using its final days to promise $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

However, at least one province in Canada, Alberta is fighting back against extreme forms of gender ideology.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was against forced COVID jabs, and her United Conservative government has in recent months banned men from competing in women’s sports and passed a bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

