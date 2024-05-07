‘Transgender’ male runner wins two women’s track events, would’ve placed last against men

Camden ‘Sadie’ Schreiner – the latest male dominating women’s sports – broke girls’ records for his school in 400-meter and 200-meter races but would have finished last among other males by two seconds.

(LifeSiteNews) — A male claiming to be “transgender” won two women’s track events at the Liberty League championship meet (Division III) last weekend with times that would’ve earned him last place if he had been competing against his fellow males at the meet.

But instead of coming in last, because Camden “Sadie” Schreiner competed against girls, he set records for his school, the Rochester Institute of Technology, in the 400-meter and 200-meter races.

Riley Gaines — perhaps the world’s strongest voice of opposition to males claiming to be female competing in women’s sports after famously having had to swim against transgender-identifying William “Lia” Thomas in 2022 — explained on X that Schreiner’s wins are “exactly why we’re suing the NCAA (the National Collegiate Athletic Association).”

“[Camden] Schreiner, male competing with the women, won the women’s 200 & 400m today at the Liberty League championship meet. He broke the 400m women’s record in the process,” wrote Gaines on X.

“He would’ve finished last amongst the other boys by 2 full seconds,” noted Gaines. “This is exactly why we’re suing the NCAA.”

Others also took to X, formerly Twitter, to speak out against Schreiner earning titles in women’s track.

Gerald Posner, a best-selling author of 13 books and Pulitzer finalist, wrote:

From Loser to Winner. Secret? Identify as a woman. Camden Schreiner (now Sadie) set the @RITtigers 200 and 300-meter women’s records in Dec + Jan. This weekend Schreiner shattered the 400m women’s record. If he ran in the men’s race he would have finished LAST by 2 seconds.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat who’s been a trans ally for decades but this push into women’s sports & the negation of biological reality has left me no choice but to lay down a line,” wrote another X user in response.

“How the h– have we lost touch so – and in SPORTS of all places?!” she asked. “It is depressing & mind boggling.”

Earlier this year, Schreiner won the 200-meter dash at the All-Atlantic Regional Championships and first place at the Geneseo Early Season Invitational in both the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.

Those wins led the leader of Houghton University, a Christian school in New York, to say “Enough is enough.”

“Too many leaders, parents, professional athletes, and people of good will have been silent as female athletes are humiliated, silenced, and robbed of hard-earned opportunities,” Houghton President Wayne Lewis stated. “That silence is complicit with the fringe agenda that threatens to dismantle girls’ and women’s athletics.”

Men have stolen at least 950 awards, scholarships, or other honors from female athletes, according to watchdog group SheWon.org.

After facing heavy criticism for displacing all the girls in his track events, Schreiner took to Instagram to declare defiantly that he thinks “the discussion of trans inclusion [sic] in athletics shouldn’t even be a debate.”

Widespread scientific evidence attests to the inherent physical advantages that males have over women in sports, regardless even of a so-called “transition.”

