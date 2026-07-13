‘Transgender’ males drop lawsuit after Supreme Court ruling on women’s sports

LGBT activists withdrew their lawsuit against New Hampshire’s ban on males in girls’ high school sports in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue earlier this month.

(LifeSiteNews) – A pair of “transgender” teenagers in New Hampshire have withdrawn their lawsuit against a state law restricting female sports to actual females, after the U.S. Supreme Court rendered the case moot by affirming the constitutionality of such laws.

In 2023, New Hampshire’s socially liberal Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 1205, which states that grade 9-12 sports teams designated for a specific sex must only be open to actual members of that sex, as determined by a birth certificate issued at or near the student’s time of birth.

A year later, the families of 15-year-old Parker Tirrell and 14-year-old “Iris” Turmelle filed a lawsuit challenging the law as a violation of federal Title IX rules against sex discrimination, as well as a petition for an emergency order allowing Tirrell to participate in girls’ soccer practice. That order was granted while the case worked its way through the system, and New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General John Formella joined a multi-state amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to uphold a similar West Virginia law.

Late last month, the nation’s highest court issued opinions in the West Virginia case as well as for a similar law out of Idaho. “The question is whether Title IX permits schools to maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. The answer is yes,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority.

In the wake of the verdict, an attorney representing Tirrell and Turmelle has withdrawn the lawsuit, which had been on hold pending the Supreme Court’s decision, the Associated Press reports. Turmelle’s family moved out of state last year, while Tirrell has opted to stop playing soccer.

“This case was always about two courageous young girls [i.e., gender-confused boys] who simply wanted the same opportunities as their peers to participate in school life,” claimed attorney Chris Erchull of the pro-LGBT group GLAD Law.

“Women and girls deserve privacy, safety, and equal opportunities. That can’t happen when males are competing in women’s sports, taking spots on women’s athletic teams, and winning women’s championships,” responded Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel and Vice President of Litigation Strategy Jonathan Scruggs. “President Trump’s executive orders and New Hampshire’s law recognize common sense and track Title IX, the federal law that ensures equal opportunities for women in athletics. We are grateful this case is coming to an end and that New Hampshire is free to protect its female athletes.”

Allowing gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted by leftists as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

Critics also warn that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy;” therefore, “the advantage to [gender-confused men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Even the left-wing United Nations has acknowledged as much, via an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, which found that more than 600 female athletes around the world have lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport,” the report concluded.

In America since the 1980s, more than 1,941 gold medals in female events that would have gone to female athletes have instead been claimed by men identifying as “trans women,” and along with them more than $493,173 in prize money across more than 10,067 amateur and professional events, according to data compiled by He Cheated and reviewed by Concerned Women for America.

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