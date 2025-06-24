‘Transgender’ males have 51% higher death rate than general population: study

Research found that men who underwent a ‘gender transition’ using hormones have a 51% higher mortality rate than the general population and a ‘threefold’ greater risk of cardiovascular deaths.

(LifeSiteNews) — A newly published study has found that males’ use of estrogen to present as “female” triples their risk of cardiovascular disease, while also heightening the risk of stroke, blood clots, depression, and cognitive impairment.

The journal Discover Mental Health on June 12 released a variety of findings regarding the negative impacts of estrogen use in males attempting to transition to “female.” One of the most significant was that current estrogen use “was associated with a threefold increased risk of death from cardiovascular events.”

In fact, a study of 966 so-called “female transitioned” males were found to have a mortality rate 51 percent higher than that of the general population. Their main causes of death included cardiovascular disease (21 percent), cancer (32 percent), suicide (7.5 percent), and infection-related disease (five percent).

Estrogen use by males amplified other cardiovascular risks, especially with prolonged use. One meta-analysis found a 30 percent higher rate of stroke among gender-confused men who took estrogen compared with men who did not.

A review also found “strong evidence” that estrogen use by men increases their risk for vein blood clots “over fivefold.”

Estrogen use was also found to have a detrimental cognitive impact on men. For example, so-called “female transitioned” males were found to have lower scores than both their other male counterparts and women in “information-processing speed and episodic memory.”

In addition, elevated symptoms of depression were “associated with increased serum levels of estradiol” for men under the age of 60.

This recent study confirms 2023 study that found that all gender-confused individuals, whether men attempting to present themselves as women or women attempting to present themselves as men, were at significantly increased risk for a range of deadly cardiovascular conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels.

A 2019 study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine also found:

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading disease-specific cause of death for [so-called] transgender people undergoing [transgender procedures], with only suicide claiming more lives as the leader of all cause mortality. However, for [gender-confused males], the risk of death from CVD is 3-fold higher than for all other groups.

Research reported by both the British Heart Association and the American Heart Association that same year arrived at similar findings:

“We already know sex hormones are important to cardiovascular health, and now we have people being exposed to high levels of sex hormones they normally would not have, which could be associated with cardiovascular benefit or risk,” said Dr. Christian Delles, a professor at the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

