‘Transgender’ man brutally murders Portland taxi driver on Easter Sunday

With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming.

Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023

"Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world.

This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming.

If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content):

This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing.

How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"?

Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children.

Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized.

Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now.

MORE INFORMATION:

