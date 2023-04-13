‘Transgender’ man brutally murders Portland taxi driver on Easter Sunday

PORTLAND (LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused man reportedly stabbed a Taxi driver to death in Portland on Easter Sunday.
Moses Jacob Lopez, a man who portrays himself as a woman, has been charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly killing a Radio Cab driver in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Journalist Andy Ngo cites a source who has seen the not-yet-released video recording of the incident and described it as the “most disturbing and gruesome video I have seen.”
The video reportedly showed the 30-year-old Lopez getting in the cab while wearing “a tiara and women’s clothing.” Several minutes into the taxi ride, Lopez rams a knife into the throat of the driver, killing him in the process.
The Portland police identified the victim as 43-year-old Reese McDowell Lawhon. Ngo reported that McDowell Lawhon had recently found out who his biological parents were “and was hoping to meet them for the first time.”
In a statement the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office sent to The Post Millenial, the office confirmed that Lopez identified as a woman.
“Lopez reported during the booking process that they identify as a transgender female,” the statement reads. “Per our policy, an adult in custody (AIC) who identifies as transgender shall be housed in a sheltered housing unit for up to 72 hours, excluding weekends and holidays, while the Transgender Review Board assesses appropriate housing options that address safety, risk for abuse and minimizing perceived or actual fear of becoming a victim of violence.”
On April 3, shortly before allegedly murdering the cab driver, Lopez was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in Coos County, Oregon. He missed a court hearing on April 6 and had a warrant issued for his arrest three days prior to the Easter Sunday stabbing.
Ngo reports that Lopez worked as a nursing assistant until June 2021, before he was fired “for abusive and threatening behavior towards co-workers.”
Lopez pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. His next court date is scheduled for April 18 while he will remain in custody.
While the motive of the perpetrator remains unclear in this case, it happened in the context of increasing calls for “vengeance” from transgender activists due to the restriction of “gender transition” drugs and surgeries in conservative states and the pushback against gender ideology, especially by Christians.
