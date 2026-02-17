‘Transgender’ man kills his ex-wife and child, shoots others at high school hockey game

The deranged cross-dressing shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name ‘Roberta Esposito,’ had undergone so-called ‘gender reassignment’ surgery in 2020.

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (LifeSiteNews) — A crazed “transgender” father of six shot his ex-wife, his own children, and one other person during a Rhode Island high school hockey game on Monday.

The mother of his children died at the scene, and one of his kids later died at the hospital according to multiple reports. The others remain in critical condition.

The shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, age 56, who also went by the name “Roberta Esposito,” had undergone so-called “gender reassignment” surgery in 2020, according to court filings obtained by the local news outlet WPRI.

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo reposted a comment he received from Dorgan the day before his rampage after Sorbo posted a picture of a male member of U.S. Congress who identifies as a female, saying, “Tim McBride is a man. Community note this if I’m wrong.”

Dorgan shot back with what turned out to be an ominous warning: “keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

Dorgan’s wife filed for divorce in 2020 on grounds of “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” according to WPRI.

He was active on social media, as both a Trump supporter and a virulent transgender activist, frequently posting pictures of himself dressed as a female.

If I owned a gun store, I’d never sell to anyone who walked in looking like this: Robert Dorgan (aka Roberta Esposito). pic.twitter.com/Z1LXVcgjdU — CryptoCoinFlipper (@CoinFlipperDude) February 17, 2026

As far back as 2019, Dorgan admitted on X, then Twitter, that his wife was unhappy about his decision to identify as female, writing, “Transwoman, 6 kids: wife- not thrilled.”

A video posted on X shows the high school hockey players and fans in the stands fleeing for their lives as shots rang out in Pawtucket’s Dennis A. Lynch ice arena.

Video from Lynch Arena in Pawtucket when the shooting occurred. You cannot see anything – the noise is unmistakeable – but the reaction and chaos that follows the follows tells the story. pic.twitter.com/AYAdA2jEDE — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) February 16, 2026

Another video reportedly captures the heroic efforts of two people in the stands who attempted to disarm Dorgan as he began shooting.

🚨 INCREDIBLE NEW VIDEO shows the moment the suspected shooter in the Rhode Island hockey area in Pawtucket pulls out a pistol and attacks a person in a yellow jersey. A brave hero in a white hat is seen putting the shooter in a choke hold as another man jumps in to assist. WOW! pic.twitter.com/bV8So8c002 — Jay Merz 🇺🇸 (@OopsYouMissed) February 17, 2026

The murderous spree follows closely on the heels of an eerily similar family-related school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, last week where a transgender-identifying young male tried to kill as many members of his family as he could before turning his gun on himself. By the time it was over, he had killed a total of nine and wounded another 25, some of whom remain in critical condition.

As of this writing, neither The New York Times nor The Washington Post have mentioned Dorgan’s transgender identity as a possible significant motivating factor in his deranged attack, despite the fact that evidence abounds on social media.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson compiled a list of mass shootings and assassinations by trans-identifying individuals.

“It is now being reported that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island Hockey Arena shooter was transgender,” wrote Johnson.

Add it to the list: – Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender. – Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans – Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans – Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans – Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary – Denver shooter identified as trans – Aberdeen shooter identified as trans – Iowa high school shooter trans activist – Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend – Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity.

“Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people,” noted Johnson. “Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.”

It is now being reported that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island Hockey Arena shooter was transgender. Add it to the list: – Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender.

– Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans

– Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans

– Lakewood… pic.twitter.com/zV7qqEdM1g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2026

Share









