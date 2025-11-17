‘Transgender’ man sues news outlet Reduxx for referring to him as male

The gender-confused male author of a lesbian-themed novel has already sued a Taiwanese man into four months of prison for ‘insulting him.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused Japanese man who identifies as female is suing the journalistic outlet Reduxx for alleged defamation and “inaccurate” reporting after it referred to him as a man.

On October 15, 2025, Reduxx published an article about how the “transgender” author “Li Kotomi,” who was born male as Huang Chen-Yang, has sued lesbians and other women for denying that he himself is a “woman” and “lesbian.” Criticisms of acting under false pretenses were leveled against Kotomi due to the fact that he authored a prominent novel with lesbian themes while hiding that he is a man.

“It all started when I won the Akutagawa Prize in July 2021,” Kotomi explained in a 2023 blog post. “Since winning the award, I have been subjected to a great deal of slander. Personal attacks against me, discriminatory remarks, low-level insults and name-calling, as well as rumors and misinformation were spread mainly on social media.”

Remarkably, one of Kotomi’s lawsuits resulted in the imprisonment of one Taiwanese unnamed man, who was sentenced to four months in prison for “spreading false rumors” and “insulting” him and was also ordered to pay ¥700,000 ($4,700 USD) in compensation to the Kotomi.

Kotomi lamented that the public “falsehoods” and “insults” caused “physical and mental problems such as insomnia and dizziness.”

The gender-confused individual has sued at least nine people for “defamation” over the past two years for publicly acknowledging that he is a male, according to Reduxx.

Now, Reduxx is counted among the targets of Kotomi’s lawsuits. He has alleged that the outlet acted in a defamatory and “factually incorrect” manner by referring to him as a man, because, he said, he is “legally and socially a female.”

Kotomi has on his side the law of Japan, which allows people to be penalized for “misgendering” a “transgender” person. A city councilwoman was fined earlier this year for “misgendering” a fellow assembly-member, a man who identified as a woman.

He is seeking a court order to force Reduxx to remove its article about his lawsuits against others over similar “defamation” claims.

Reduxx has identified a lawyer in Tokyo who focuses on free speech and is keen to take on the case, but the outlet is in need of funds to cover his retainer fee and other expenses. Readers can help Reduxx pay these expenses and stay in print by making a donation through Stripe, Paypal, or Crypto.

Share











