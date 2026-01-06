‘Transgender’ man who attacked JD Vance’s Ohio home is the son of a Democrat donor

William DeFoor, who reportedly goes by ‘Julia’ and uses female pronouns, allegedly shattered windows of the Vance home in a hammer attack and damaged a car that belongs to Vance.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — A 26-year-old gender-confused son of a prominent Democrat donor has been charged with vandalizing Vice President JD Vance’s family home in Ohio.

William DeFoor, who has reportedly been going by the name “Julia” and uses “she/her pronouns,” allegedly used a hammer to shatter four windows across the front of the Vance home and also damaged a car belonging to the vice president.

The Vance family was not home during the early Monday morning attack after having returned to the official vice presidential mansion in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, the family’s main residence since January 2025.

DeFoor was detained by the U.S. Secret Service and subsequently booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

By Monday night, U.S. District Judge Dominick Gerace charged DeFoor with damaging government property; engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers.

According to local news outlet Fox19, the estimated damage to the Vance property is about $28,000.

Vice President Vance reacted to news of the attack on his property via a statement published on X:

I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC. One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.

— JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

DeFoor’s pediatric urologist father is a Harvard graduate who also is a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine.

According to The New York Post, “The elder DeFoor donated thousands to Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign in 2024” and “donated upwards of $5,000 to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Harris’ respective campaigns in 2020 and 2024.”

DeFoor is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

