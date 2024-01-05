‘Transgender’ man who fed 2 people to pigs incarcerated as ‘woman’ in female Oregon prison

‘I do not value human life very much,’ said Steven ‘Susan Monica’ Buchanan. ‘My feeling is the only thing wrong with the planet is there’s people on it.’

OREGON (LifeSiteNews) — Yet another male violent criminal is being housed in a women’s prison after claiming “transgender” status, this time a double murderer.

Reduxx, a news website dedicated to a “truly pro-woman, pro-child safeguarding” perspective, reports that “Susan Monica,” who was sentenced to a minimum sentence of 50 years in 2015 for murdering two handymen and feeding their bodies to the pigs at “her” Oregon farm, is currently listed by the Oregon Department of Corrections as being incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, a women’s prison, despite actually being a man born with the name Steven Buchanan. The record states his gender as “female” beside the clear mugshot of a bald, 75-year-old man with no discernible feminine features.

“I do not value human life very much,” Buchanan declared during his eventual confession. “My feeling is the only thing wrong with the planet is there’s people on it. If not for us, all the other animals, even dodo birds, would be here.” He further told detectives he had killed an additional 17 unidentified, uncorroborated people. News coverage from the time is replete with references to Buchanan with female pronouns.

“As Reduxx previously reported, a man in custody for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend had been briefly transferred to the Coffee Creek Women’s Correctional Facility, but was quickly moved back to the male estate just weeks later for unknown reasons,” the report adds.

Societal indulgence of “transgender identity” poses a range of difficulties for the administration of criminal justice, given prisons are segregated by sex.

In recent years, there has been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations, which has proven to be a means of both securing lighter treatment during incarceration and gaining easy access to women to prey upon. Transgender status also has the potential to be exploited to avoid incarceration entirely in some cases, as seen in Wales in October, when a man who identified as a woman received a suspended sentence keeping him out of prison despite physically assaulting two partners within days of each other, on the grounds that he would be “vulnerable” behind bars.

In May, conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe released an interview with U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons psychologist Dr. Linda Noelle, who said that male and female prisoners “both play the victim card” to obtain gender “reassignment” surgeries at taxpayer expense. “And then they go through [the far-left American Civil Liberties Union], and then the ACLU sues the [U.S. Department of Justice]” when demands for subsidized transition procedures are initially rejected, Noelle told O’Keefe. “And the DOJ, unfortunately, under Merrick Garland, it rolls over. It doesn’t go through the courts, so they just pay people off.”

In California last summer, male triple murderer David “Dana Rivers” Wakefield began serving his life sentence in a women’s prison. The state has allowed gender-confused males to be housed with female inmates since 2021, which critics warn puts actual female inmates in serious danger.

