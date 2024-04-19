‘Transgender’ military chaplain suspended after allegedly making sexual groping comment

Royal Military College chaplain Capt. Beatrice Gale lost two days of pay, was given 20 days of leave and was assigned to administrative duties after an alleged sexual groping request in which an 'inappropriate' remark was made toward a fellow male service member.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s first openly “transgender” military chaplain who was born a biological male but who now identifies as a woman has been suspended after an alleged sexual groping request in which an “inappropriate” comment was made toward a fellow male service member.

As first reported by True North, Royal Military College chaplain Capt. “Beatrice” Gale was stripped of the chaplaincy after having been found to have violated what is known as the Queen’s Regulations and Orders in a summary ruling for making “an inappropriate comment or request to another individual.”

Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin confirmed the incident involving Gale, who was handed a minor service infraction on April 3, in an email to media.

“When the Chaplain General was initially informed of the allegations, the mandate for Capt. Gale to serve as a military chaplain was immediately suspended,” the email noted.

“Neither member was in a position of authority over the other.”

Gale lost two days of pay, was given 20 days of leave and was assigned to administrative duties at the Royal Military College.

The infraction placed against Gale is given to a person who “otherwise behaves in a manner that adversely affects the discipline, efficiency or morale of the Canadian Forces.”

Gale was highlighted by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year on “Transgender Day of Visibility” complete with a social media video posting in which Gale talks about a “transition from a man to a woman” at age 43.

In the video, Gale, who was married and had kids before the “transition” and is still married, mentions that “my wife knew at that point (about wanting to become a woman” and that at age 43 “this is something I’m going to do, I’m going to publicly come out.”

Military refuses to release details of incident involving Chaplin citing ‘privacy concerns’

As noted by True North, Phillip Millar, a lawyer who is familiar with military infractions and a former member of the military, noted that Gale’s infractions are used as a “catch-all” by the military.

According to Millar, Gale being served a violation of the Queen’s Regulations and Orders “appears to be an attempt to bypass the prohibition against prosecuting sexual offences.”

“I know they are using the administrative system to punish for things they cannot successfully prosecute. The vaccine mandate is the clearest example of this,” Millar said.

As per True North, a person who was familiar with the incident but has chosen to stay anonymous for fears of repercussions claimed that Gale became drunk during a dinner in the mess hall and then proceeded to ask a male lieutenant to grope his behind.

Military officials have refused to make public a record of Gale’s summary hearing, citing privacy concerns, despite the fact the military’s own rules saying such hearings such be held in “the public.”

Millar noted how this same privilege was not granted to other people with “much less serious alleged infractions.”

Gale has not made any public comments on the matter, and according to Millar, the incident shows a double standard at play in the military, which since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took power seems to favor LGBT individuals.

“If a male officer behaved in a similar manner towards a subordinate female, the situation would be dealt with differently,” noted Millar, who said that other offender’s name would be “leaked to the press.”

“Unfortunately, there is a lack of equality in how the Canadian Armed Forces handle such allegations,” Millar said.

The federal government put forth a bill last month that takes away the CAF’s ability to look into and prosecute sexual offences within the military. This bill is a result of a multitude of high-profile sexual misconduct allegations made within the military reaching the highest levels.

The CAF has made headlines in recent months, notably for seeing a drastic decline in people seeking to join the organization, as well as for seeming to try and prevent its chaplains from using “God” in public prayers.

One CAF member told LifeSiteNews last year that the low recruitment and retainment numbers are a result of both COVID vaccine mandates and radical agendas.

Also, the CAF has seen a drastic decline in numbers since COVID vaccines were mandated in 2021. According to information obtained last month by Blacklock’s Reporter, only 12,793 Canadians have joined the CAF in the past three years and 15,176 were released.

As for the federal government, it has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

Under Trudeau, the federal government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups of various kinds and aggressively pushes a pro-LGBT agenda.

Share











