‘Transgender’ Minnesota Democrat praises anti-ICE church disruption, calls for more

Rep. ‘Leigh’ Finke said disruptive actions like the storming of a Minnesota church are ‘essential’ and ‘must continue until ICE is out of our state’ and ‘the administration is out of the White House.’

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused Minnesota state legislator publicly urged his fellow leftists to continue to engage in disruptive efforts – apparently including storming churches – “until I.C.E. is out of our state” and “the administration is out of the White House.”

Democrat state Rep. “Leigh” Finke said in a Facebook post that actions like the recent disruption of a Southern Baptist church in Minnesota are “essential” and “must continue.”

“Transgender State Rep. Leigh Finke of MN, says he wants MORE Anti-ICE Protestors to Storm Churches,” wrote David J. Harris Jr. on X.

“These people are listening to demons,” he added.

The depravity of Finke’s mind was on full display in September immediately following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, when one online commentator was moved to call Finke “the first Trans-terrorist elected in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”

He cited Finke’s apparently gender-confused campaign manager, who asked those saddened by Kirk’s murder, “Why are you mourning the death of a literal Nazi? F—k him.”

It gets worse.

In 2021, Finke, who has reportedly held rallies for “trans kids,” drafted a bill declaring Minnesota a “refuge state” for the “transitioning” of minors, including the use of puberty blockers, according to Genevieve Gluck, who writes about sexual predators.

“Finke has said that children should ‘limit contact with any adult’ who does not affirm their ‘queerness,’” said Gluck. “He also recommends that under-18s visit ‘queer sex shops’ in order to get advice, presumably from adults, on breast binding and genital tucking.”

“In May 2020, Finke lamented the death of pederast sympathizer Larry Kramer, a gay men’s rights activist who is prominently featured on the website of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA),” noted Gluck.

According to Gluck’s reporting dating back to 2023:

Finke has also made statements in support of rioting and posted an image to his Facebook profile suggesting that it is necessary to “arm trans people.” He mentioned the potential for violence during his speech at Hamline Methodist in reference to a “torrent of anti-trans legislation” which seeks to restrict medical interventions for minors. Finke stated it was necessary to “protect trans kids”, and asserted that in the near future, “there will be more riots.”

Despite all that, the gender-confused male was awarded “Woman of the Year” by USA Today in 2023.

In social media on Monday, Finke posted:

Yesterday protesters disrupted services at Cities Church in Saint Paul, where the leader of the local I.C.E. office also serves as pastor. The protest has caused outrage, promises of retribution and prosecution, and the usual round of upset. But it has had me thinking for the past 24 hours of the actions of Act Up and WHAM, in 1989, who staged a die in and protest in St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. An action that similarly brought condemnation during a time when an out of control crisis was left to its destruction for far too long. Actions like this—nonviolent resistance in the face of government inaction or oppression—are essential. And they must continue until I.C.E. is out of our state, the administration is out of the White House, and dignity and humanity for all of our neighbors is achieved. Today is Martin Luther King Jr Day in America. Dr. King knew that injustice must be confronted. He knew the moral conscience of the nation must be made to hear the desperate plight of those who are suffering. He knew that the only way to achieve this at national scale was for people to rise up together in nonviolent revolution until all were free. So did Act UP, and so do the people of Minneapolis. I.C.E. OUT

Led by homosexual former CNN journalist Don Lemon, an unruly leftist mob stormed St. Paul’s Southern Baptist Cities Church during a worship service on Sunday.

“They were screaming and chanting, disrupting the singing and the preaching because they suspected an ICE officer may attend the church,” said David Eastwood, senior pastor.

