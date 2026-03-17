‘Transgender’ moderator on Reddit exposed as child sex offender: report

According to Reduxx, Branden Michael Dunleavy deleted his Reddit account after his past child sex abuse record was made known and after making efforts to downplay the criminal activity.

(LifeSiteNews) — A transgender-identifying moderator on Reddit has deleted his account after being exposed as a registered child sex offender.

Reddit users have expressed outrage after they learned that a moderator in three of the largest pro-trans forums (subreddits) is a child sex offender.

The story was broken by Reduxx and has gathered significant attention online. Elon Musk reacted to it, writing on X, “It happened yet again.” Reduxx’s original post has amassed more than 74 million views on X within two days.

According to the report by Reduxx, Branden Michael Dunleavy, also known as Brynn or u/ranshin-da-anarchist on Reddit, has since deleted his account. Another moderator of the pro-trans subreddits, u/Living-East-8486, shared several screenshots from a private Discord conversation among the moderators.

One of the moderators, user u/Cedarwolf, tried to protect the child sex offender and suggested Dunleavy could simply change his username. Other moderators rejected the plan and threatened to leave the team if Dunleavy was not removed.

“I just want you to ask yourself how this would look from an outsider’s perspective,” one anonymized user wrote. “A registered sex offender was on the mod team. Said sex offender was removed, then reinstated under a new account to keep them in a position of authority. All this in a community that has been repeatedly bashed as sexual deviants in what is now (unfortunately) Mainstream Media. In a community that has minors in it.”

Another screenshot showed that when Dunleavy, a male who identifies as female, was initially confronted with his past criminal record, he attempted to downplay it.

“When Brynn [Dunleavy] was asked about her being in the Sex Offender Registry, notably for ‘Sexual Exploitation of Minors,’ she expressed that the charge was overblown, and it was simply because ‘she was 19, dating a 15 year old, with parental permission, and her roommate ratted her out to the cops,’” one of the moderators wrote.

READ: German taxpayer-funded ‘Trans Café’ closes after series of sex abuse allegations

However, the South Carolina Sex Offender database shows that Dunleavy was 21 at the time of the offenses and that his conviction related to the possession of child pornography.

“Turns out Brynn had been going onto Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) websites, collecting CSAM content, and hanging out in underage chatrooms to solicit sexual interactions from minors,” a user in the chat revealed. “Additionally, while the age of the victim wasn’t stated, nude photos of Brynn’s underage ‘partner’ were found on her phone at the time of the arrest. According to what we saw, the images were taken by Brynn without consent from the child.”

Dunleavy also reportedly attended middle school graduation ceremonies when he was in his 30s and engaged in explicit conversations with teenagers. His ex-partner has accused him of sexual assault, which she said ultimately led to the breakdown of their relationship.

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