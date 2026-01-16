‘Transgender’ murderer cannot be returned to women’s prison after threatening inmates, staff

A judge dismissed a gender-confused man's application to be housed in a women's prison due to his history of violent threats, disruptive behavior, and safety concerns.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A violent murderer has been denied his appeal to be moved to a women’s prison after claiming to be gender-confused.

In a January 6 ruling, Ontario Superior Court Justice Kristin Muszynski dismissed an application from 37-year-old, gender-confused Michael Williams, who requested to be housed in a female prison despite a history of violence when he was previously in a female institution.

“Regardless of whether the decision to involuntarily transfer (Autumn) from GVIW to Millhaven constituted a deprivation of the applicant’s residual liberty, I find it to have been reasonable and therefore lawful,” Muszynski wrote in a recent decision.

“The application is dismissed,” she continued.

In 2005, then-17-year-old Williams participated in the brutal assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Alberta. He was sentenced as an adult to life in prison with no parole for at least 10 years, described in court as showing no remorse and being highly psychopathic.

Around 2014, Williams claimed to be gender-confused and began demanding that he be called “Michelle Autumn” and treated as a woman. Under Canada’s prison laws, he was transferred to women’s federal institutions, including Fraser Valley Institution for Women and later Grand Valley Institution for Women (GVIW) in Ontario.

However, while at the female institutions, Williams exhibited violent behavior, including sexually harassing prison staff during a strip search and threatening violence against other inmates.

When a female inmate voiced concerns over sharing a pod with Williams, he threatened “to assault or kill the other inmate if confronted again.”

In another instance, Williams barricaded himself “into a shared common room with a broken television remote control that the Applicant appeared to be attempting to use as a weapon.”

As a result of a series of violent incidents, he was transferred back to the Millhaven Institution, a maximum-security men’s prison. Williams protested the transfer and sought to legally challenge the move.

However, considering his violent history, Muszynski dismissed the challenge and maintained that Williams should remain in a male facility.

Currently under the Liberal Party, the policy is to place prisoners according to their preferred gender, not according to biology. As a result, male rapists and murderers can be sent to prison with females.

However, the policy has come under fire recently as a number of violent men, claiming to be women, are putting female inmates in danger.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, many female prisoners are now being punished for reporting rapes by “transgender” men in women’s prisons.

