‘Transgender’ pedophile rapist who cannibalized himself moved next to female prison with children in Canada

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – A convicted male rapist who underwent transgender surgery to appear as a female has been moved to a female prison with mothers and children.

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson tweeted news about the move stating it was “utterly – even demonically – mad.”

This is utterly–even demonically–mad even by Canadian “standards”: https://t.co/TSgzyovLj5 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 15, 2023

The prisoner, Adam Laboucan, brutally raped a three-month-old infant while a teenager and allegedly drowned a toddler. He was convicted and sentenced when he was 17 years old in 1999.

He was only convicted for his sexual assault of an infant because the drowning would have occurred when he was under 12, and in Canadian law an accused person must be at least 12 years old.

After committing the heinous crime, it was revealed during his dangerous offender hearing that he had mutilated himself and eaten his own flesh.

Throughout his sentencing hearing, expert psychiatrists testified that Adam Laboucan displayed everything from “transsexual to pedophilic tendencies.”

During his time in prison he has been caught prostituting himself to other inmates, and at one point threatened to kill a female guard.

A parole review in 2010 revealed that he was still a danger due to psychological problems with “gender identity, impulsive behavior, violence and sexual deviance.”

By 2018 he began identifying as a woman, using the name Tara Desousa, and had undergone “gender transition” surgery. In Canada, “transition” surgery is routinely paid for by taxpayers through the universal health care system. The federal government has denied paying for his surgery, but it is believed that the Province of British Columbia footed the bill.

In a 2021 brief to members of the House of Commons, incarcerated women’s rights advocate Heather Mason told a House Committee that numerous women prisoners had been subject to sexual harassment by males who call themselves females who are living in female prisons.

Mason made special mention of Laboucan (Desousa) stating: “One of these women reported that while in the mother-child program, two transgender individuals with convictions for pedophilia, Madilyn Harks and Tara Desousa, would loiter near her and her child, making sexist and inappropriate antagonizing comments.”

The person who calls himself Madilyn but was named Matthew has been labelled a serial pedophile with an “all-encompassing preoccupation in sexually abusing young girls.”

Mason shared information with the feminist blog Reduxx containing testimony from inmates at the Fraser Valley prison, confirming that Laboucan had been placed next to a unit that houses incarcerated women and their children and that he had been caught “staring” at the children.

The same source told Reduxx that Laboucan was present at a volunteer appreciation event that the source was invited to. The anonymous inmate was informed of Laboucan’s history and said she “regretted even going or letting that person set eyes on my child.”

She also described an incident wherein Laboucan threw a female inmate, and the assaulted inmate was isolated for allegedly inciting the incident with the man who threw her.

Laboucan is set for another parole hearing in 2024.

Share











