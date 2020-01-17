Transgender ‘safe sex’ guide promotes group, ‘transactional’ sex

This article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

January 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Yet another display of the radical values behind the “gender fluidity” movement has surfaced, this time in the form of a “safe sex” brochure released by the left-wing Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

The contents of “Safer Sex for Trans Bodies” were developed by Bianca Palmisano, a controversial activist who has previously attracted headlines for conducting lesbian pole-dancing classes for teens and who champions minors exploring “polyamourous relationships, homsexuality, prostitution, drug use, swingers, anal sex, etcetera.”

The guide covers communicating one’s preferred terminology to sex partners, information about sexually transmitted infections, navigating the effects of hormone treatments and sex-obscuring surgery, and more.

It opens with a discussion of language to accommodate the “huge variety of identities and bodies that are part of the trans community,” stressing that there’s “no one right way to refer to our bodies.” The guide uses crude, gender-neutral terms to distinguish genitalia on the basis of whether it is “internal” or “external” rather than male or female.

“Use the words you would use for any other guy,” says “Cole,” a woman who identifies as a man who demands that partners not “hesitate” in referring to her female organs by male terms.

The guide treats as normal and acceptable the ideas of engaging in not only “casual,” but also “transactional” sex and of having “many” partners. “STIs can and do happen, which means there’s nothing to be embarrassed about if you contract one,” it states. It also speaks matter-of-factly about people in “long-term relationships” setting rules for “safe sex” with individuals outside the relationship.

“Some people in a relationship may commit to using protection with partners outside the relationship or not having partners outside the relationship at all,” it continues. “Some polyamorous people only sleep within an exclusive group of partners who do not have sexual relationships outside of the group, which is called closed-group polyamory or polyfidelity.”

The document goes on to encourage experimentation with sexual practices that don’t necessarily use one’s sex organs, such as BDSM (Bondage, Discipline/Domination, Submission/Sadism, Masochism). “There are some higher-risk BDSM activities that may expose you and your partner(s) to bodily fluids, including blood,” it adds, so it recommends “mentorship or supervision by a more experienced person in the BDSM community.”

The guide also touches on hormone treatments and “gender reassignment” surgery, which it claims “can sometimes relieve gender dysphoria or a lack of confidence in the way our bodies look” as well as “help align our external appearance with how we feel internally.” It adds that “all of the effects of hormones are totally normal, but they may take some getting used to.”

In fact, multiple studies have found significant medical risks to transgender hormone therapy. More broadly, a body of scientific literature indicates that reinforcing a patient’s gender confusion rather than helping him to overcome it fails to prevent significant emotional harm up to and including attempted suicide, with or without surgery.

Lastly, the brochure explains the meaning of the “Trans Pride” flag with a quote from its creator, Monica Helms. “The stripes at the top and bottom are light blue, the traditional color for baby boys. The stripes next to them are pink, the traditional color for baby girls. The stripe in the middle is white, for those who are intersex, transitioning or consider themselves having a neutral or undefined gender,” Helms says. “The pattern is such that no matter which way you fly it, it is always correct, signifying us finding correctness in our lives.”

Responding to the HRC brochure, ClashDaily associate editor K. Walker called it the “height of misogyny to label the genitals of biological men who have had gender reassignment surgery as a ‘vagina’ but the sex organ of a biological woman a ‘front hole[.]’ ... It’s getting more and more difficult to successfully satirize the gender theory activists because yesterday’s ridiculous satire has become today’s reality.”