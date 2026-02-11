‘Transgender’ shooter in Canada leaves 10 dead, 25 wounded

‘How many people need to be killed before we stop this trans madness?' asked activist Billboard Chris Elston of the reported transgender shooter.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian shooter who yesterday killed nine people and wounded 25 others before committing suicide has been identified as a ‘transgender’ man.

While initial reports described the suspect in yesterday’s shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, as a “female in a dress with brown hair,” and details about the shooter from official sources remain sparse, multiple locals have identified the perpetrator as Jesse Strang, a young male who identified as ‘transgender.’

Strang is believed to have killed two family members before proceeding to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, which has fewer than 200 students enrolled in Grades 7 through 12. The town itself reported a population of only 2399 in 2021.

So far, law enforcement officials are identifying the suspect as a “gun person,” avoiding the use of pronouns.

Juno News has reported that Russell G. Strang, Jesse Strang’s uncle, confirmed Jesse was transgender and responsible for the shooting, and that a “public YouTube account believed to be owned by Jesse features the transgender flag and uses ‘she/her’ pronouns.”

“In one of the deadliest shootings in Canadian history, an individual that police are describing as a ‘gun person’ has killed 10 (including him or herself) and injured at least 25,” wrote Billboard Chris, a.k.a., Chris Elston, a globally famous Canadian activist protecting children against transgender ideology.

Here’s a more recent picture. Long hair and a dress caused our media to call him a female. Our police called him a gunperson. He was a young man who needed serious help for his mental health. Instead, his delusion was affirmed, and the result is murdered innocent children. pic.twitter.com/mHD435DNWw — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 11, 2026

“How many people need to be killed before we stop this trans madness?” asked Elston on X.

“Long hair and a dress caused our media to call him a female,” he noted in a subsequent post, including a picture of Strang.

“Our police called him a gunperson. He was a young man who needed serious help for his mental health. Instead, his delusion was affirmed, and the result is murdered innocent children.”

Elston later added:

Someone needed to tell this kid the truth and help him to be happy as a man, but it’s illegal to do so. It’s a criminal offence of conversion therapy, so he never got help and he got worse. Murdered children paid the price for our politicians’ stupidity and cowardice. Not even our police can call him a man. A cult has taken over our society.

Young gender-confused persons caught up in the contagion of transgender ideology have been responsible for tragic acts of violence in recent years.

Audrey “Aiden” Hale, the transgender-identifying, female perpetrator of the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Tennessee, killed three adults and three 9-year-old children. She left behind a 90-page journal in which she declared (among other things), “I wish death upon myself cause of the pure hatred of my female gender […] Why does my brain not work right? Cause I was born wrong!!! Nothing on Earth can save me. Never-ending pain. Religion won’t save.”

Robert “Robin” Westman, the man who shot at least 20 people at Annunciation Catholic School in August 2025 and then took his own life, expressed a wide range of extreme leftist ideological grievances in his online manifesto and had his name legally changed in 2020 to identify as female.

Eighteen-year-old “Felix” Winter, a Scottish girl who identified as male, wrote about shooting other students in the head and planned to bomb her school. Winter was later sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to two charges, a breach of the peace and a Terrorism Act offense.

This is a developing story.

