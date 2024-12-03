‘Transgender’ son of Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark arrested while protesting pro-life march

Among the 18 counter-protestors arrested for allegedly violently protesting at a November pro-life men's march in Boston was the gender-confused son of Minority Whip Katherine Clark, the second most powerful Democrat in the House.

(LifeSiteNews) — The gender-confused son of one of America’s most powerful Democrats was among those arrested for inciting a violent riot in opposition to a pro-life march in Boston last month.

The National Men’s March, founded by Catholic show host Jim Havens and retired priest Fr. Stephen Imbarrato, was met with fierce resistance after peacefully organizing to “abolish abortion and rally for personhood” in Boston outside of a Planned Parenthood on November 16. Among the 18 counter-protestors arrested was the son of Minority Whip Katherine Clark, the second most powerful Democrat in the House.

Clark’s 24-year-old son, Jared “Riley” Dowell, who identifies as “transgender,” was arraigned Monday on charges of interfering with lawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

This is not the first time Dowell has had a run-in with the law over politically-motivated behavior. In 2023 Dowell was arrested after allegedly defacing a Boston monument with slogans such as “ACAB” – meaning “all cops are bastards” – and “NO COP CITY.” Dowell was alleged to have attacked law enforcement during his 2023 by hitting a police officer in the face, and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and vandalizing property.

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark posted on X at the time.

However, after writing an apology letter to the injured police officer and serving 30 hours of community service, prosecutors decided to dismiss the case in a sweetheart deal, according to the Boston Globe. It is unknown at this time whether any of the previous charges will be refiled following Dowell’s most recent arrest.

“Every American has the right to protest and stand up for their beliefs, but they must do so responsibly and peacefully,” Clark told the Boston Herald in a statement about the November incident.

Roughly a hundred participants in the Men’s March, wearing suits and holding rosaries, had walked for only a few moments when they were met with over 350 “extremely riotous” anti-life counter-protestors, clad in clown wigs and costumes.

According to the Boston Police report, the combative group of counter-protestors – screaming at and blocking the Men’s March – turned “their rage at officers by threatening them, screaming fighting words, and attempting to agitate them.” The police report states that “these officers at the scene were tasked with protecting the First Amendment Rights of all, maintaining order, protecting the lives of the individuals from all sides, as well as arresting any violators.” As LifeSiteNews has previously reported, far-left groups such as the Revolutionary Communist Party and the Socialist Alternative later claimed credit for organizing and participating in the dangerous blockade.

