‘Transgender’ university worker under investigation for cheering Catholic politician’s murder

'Some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death,' one of the since-deleted posts read.

(LifeSiteNews) — The University of Aberdeen in Scotland is investigating a “transgender” employee who publicly celebrated the apparent murder of former British MP Ann Widdecombe.

As covered last week by LifeSiteNews, the 78-year-old Widdecombe was found dead in her Devon, England, home on July 9. Police have not yet announced a suspected motive, but Widdecombe’s death is now being investigated by “counter-terrorism” authorities.

A Catholic convert and pro-life politician who served from 1987 to 2010, Widdecombe endeared herself to Britons with her surprisingly popular appearances on television shows Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

The Herald reports that, in since-deleted BlueSky posts, Aberdeen web developer “Heather” Herbert, a biological male who identifies as female, wrote, “Some good news for once. I hope it was an extremely painful death” and “I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony.”

READ: UK pro-life former MP murdered

Herbert was unapologetic in subsequent remarks to student newspaper The Gaudie, declaring, “I don’t want to see anyone murdered, but I’m still glad she is dead. I’m not a hypocrite. I posted that before the murder investigation was launched. I’m a nobody. I have no power to do anything. Ann Widdecombe was able to and made the lives of ordinary people hell.”

“Ann Widdecombe was a highly respected figure both in the Westminster and European parliaments,” university president Pete Edwards responded. “The University of Aberdeen does not tolerate violence or hateful behaviour in any form. We are aware of the incident and the concerns that have been raised and are looking into the matter as a priority.”

“The comments that have been shared are entirely the individual’s own and do not represent the views of the University of Aberdeen,” the university added in a statement on X. “Complaints into any member of staff are handled confidentially through our established processes.”

The University is aware of social media posts made by a member of staff regarding the death of Ann Widdecombe and is reviewing this as a matter of priority.

The comments that have been shared are entirely the individual’s own and do not represent the views of the University of… pic.twitter.com/DIySwIo4e2 — University of Aberdeen (@aberdeenuni) July 12, 2026

Herbert’s BlueSky profile has also been suspended, but not before being reviewed by others. Herbert appeared to have two other female-identifying boyfriends who shared a “polycule” and made social media videos on transgender advocacy.

This is ‘Heather’ Scott Herbert with his boyfriends Sophie & Tabitha, who also think they’re women. They call themselves “lesbians” and live together in a polycule. They make videos promoting ‘trans’ stuff and mocked the death of Charlie Kirk too. They’re big, aggressive blokes… pic.twitter.com/JsR5s0KhRx — Julian of Norwich (@AnchoressT) July 11, 2026

LifeSite previously noted that Widdecombe’s death is the second murder of a high-profile Catholic politician in England this decade. Sir David Amess, Member of Parliament for 38 years and Widdecombe’s friend, was murdered at work in 2021 by Islamist Ali Harbi Ali.

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