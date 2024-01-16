Transport Canada rated its own COVID jab travel mandate as uniquely ‘aggressive’ in 2021

The new evidence also contradicted Justin Trudeau's previous claims that the mandates were recommended by health experts.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s travel vaccine mandates were considered “aggressive” and “unique in the world” by the Department of Transport.

According to an October 2021 memo obtained by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Transport Canada admitted that its vaccine mandate was uniquely severe, contradicting the previous claims that the mandates were recommended by health experts.

“For the system to operate efficiently for the majority and handle all the exceptional circumstances, keep exemptions to strict vaccine mandates simple to avoid complexity and costly administrative burden for operators and travelers,” the document advised.

Beginning in November 2021, the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enforced COVID jab travel mandates, which remained in place until June 2022.

The mandates, announced in October, required the COVID-19 jab for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unjabbed would no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance. It also trapped “unvaccinated” Canadians in the country.

According to the newly released document, the transport department warned it must act “quickly and aggressively,” to implement the regulations.

It added that the new measures “would make Canada unique in the world in terms of strict vaccine mandates for domestic travel.”

The document further warned that refusing public services to unvaccinated Canadians “would lead to some awkward cases of sympathetic or vulnerable Canadians denied travel.”

“The vast majority of unvaccinated Canadians would not be able to travel,” it cautioned.

According to the testimony of Jennifer Little, Director General of Covid Recovery at Transport Canada, she never saw a recommendation for the mandates from either Health Canada or the Public Health Agency of Canada to the Ministry of Transport.

Little’s evidence is in contradiction to Trudeau’s claim in 2022 that the federal government “followed the recommendations of public health experts, doctors and scientists.”

The release of the documents comes as People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford are seeking to take the COVID shot travel restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“The public interest in this case is staggering. Canadians need to know whether it is lawful for the federal government to prevent them from travelling across Canada, or from leaving and re-entering their own country, based upon whether they have taken a novel medication,” said Allison Pejovic, the JCCF lawyer representing Peckford and Bernier.

The decision to take the case to the Supreme Court comes after the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the case as “moot” in November because the mandates were no longer in effect.

During the so-called COVID pandemic, Trudeau referred to those who chose not to get the experimental COVID shots as terrible people.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

