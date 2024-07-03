Treasury Board report calls for PR effort to ‘correct’ Canadians’ mistrust in Trudeau gov’t

The report comes as various studies have revealed that Canadians' trust in the Trudeau government is at an all-time low.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A Liberal-backed Treasury Board report declared that Canadians’ thinking must be corrected to restore “trust” in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

According to a Blacklock’s Reporter report published July 3 by Treasury Board president Anita Anand’s department, Liberal spokespersons should “correct” Canadians’ mistrust in the Trudeau government.

“Today communicators are working in a media environment where the public’s trust in government is eroded through misinformation and disinformation,” the Annual Report of the Board’s Communications Community Office declared. “This trust lies at the heart of our democracy.”

“Achieving our core mandate is more complex, challenging and important than it has ever been,” the report said. “The communications community must therefore be empowered to play a role in the decision-making process.”

“In our current world of increasingly fragmented and polarized public discourse the work of communications specialists will be key in preserving the integrity of our democracy,” it said, but failed to provide any examples of “fragmented” or “polarized” discourse.

“We have worked to inform, correct facts, raise awareness, mobilize individuals and communities and encourage people to participate,” the report claimed.

“We have done so in a challenging environment marked by misinformation and a growing distrust of government and democratic institutions,” it continued.

The Treasury Board report comes as various studies have revealed that Canadians’ trust in the Trudeau government is at an all-time low.

A recent study by Canada’s Public Health Agency revealed that less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” in the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

Large mainstream media outlets and “journalists” working for them scored a “high trust” rating of only 18 percent. That was followed by only 12 percent of people saying they trusted “ordinary people,” with celebrities receiving only an 8 percent “trust” rating.

Similarly, in March, in-house research by the Communications Security Establishment revealed that most Canadians distrust federal “fact checkers,” explaining that they can spot fake news online without being told what it true by the government.

Distrust in the Trudeau government comes as the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive in popularity with no end in sight.

Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, were a Canadian federal election held today, Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

Similarly, many have accused the mainstream media of becoming nothing more than a propaganda mouthpiece for the Liberal government as their financial futures are seen as dependent upon continued public funding.

