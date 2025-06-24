Trial begins July 7 for Utah doctor who issued fake COVID cards to help people avoid mandates

The Trump administration has declined to intervene in the prosecution of Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. for providing patients who wanted them with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

(LifeSiteNews) – A trial is set to begin next month for a Utah plastic surgeon who issued fake COVID-19 vaccine passports to help patients get around COVID vaccine mandates that swept the nation in the wake of the pandemic.

As previously covered at LifeSiteNews, Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. and employees at his Salt Lake private practice developed a plan to provide patients who objected to being forced to take the vaccine with ineffectual, harmless saline injections instead and give them COVID vaccination cards that would satisfy (since rescinded) mandates to take the shot as a condition of employment, public facilities, mass gatherings, and more.

For his efforts, he was indicted for allegedly “endanger(ing) the health and well-being of a vulnerable population” and “undermin(ing) public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs.” The government also accused him of doing so for profit, but several sources attested off the record that Moore not only issued the cards for free but actually refused offers of compensation.

“They broke no laws and harmed no person,” the defendants’ legal team said in 2023. “Dr. Moore, specifically, abided by his long-held Hippocratic oath to First Do No Harm. We believe he and his co-defendants will be found innocent of all charges.”

On June 10, Americans for Health Freedom founder Dr. Mary Talley Bowden wrote an update on the trial, which is set to begin July 7. If convicted, Dr. Moore faces up to 35 years in jail and a $125,000 penalty.

“The court denied a necessity defense, limiting Dr. Moore’s ability to argue his actions prevented greater harm, and restricted expert witnesses on vaccine risks or CDC policies,” she wrote. “The prosecution’s submission of heavily redacted Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J contracts — intended to prove the vaccines’ value — further hampers the defense, with non-disclosure agreements preventing public discussion. Dr. Moore spent 22 days in jail for a minor pretrial violation, signaling aggressive prosecution.”

The change from a Biden administration to Trump administration has not altered or ended the prosecution. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Weaponization Workgroup, launched by Attorney General Pam Bondi with the stated mission of reviewing Biden-era overreach and politicized cases, opted not to intervene.

“Dr. Moore’s legal costs, nearing $800,000, are supported by a GiveSendGo campaign (‘stand4moore’), but his practice’s revenue has decreased by 80%,” Bowden added. “His case, rooted in informed consent and patient care, challenges the government’s authority over medical decisions and underscores the need for public support to protect ethical physicians.”

There is a large body of warning signs against the shots, which were developed in record time by the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,659 deaths, 220,887 hospitalizations, 22,316 heart attacks, and 28,947 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of May 30, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis after the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while only a miniscule percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

In May, Trump administration U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad announced that there would no longer be blanket recommendations for all Americans to receive the shot, but the “risk factors” it would still be recommended for include asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney diseases, a handful of chronic liver and lung diseases, diabetes, disabilities such as Down’s syndrome, heart conditions, HIV, dementia, Parkinson’s, obesity, smoking, tuberculosis, and more. Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. subsequently announced COVID vaccines will not be recommended to healthy children or pregnant women.

Early this month, the Trump administration announced approval of a new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, suggesting the federal government’s overall view of the shots will remain favorable, albeit without mandates of any kind.

