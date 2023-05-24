Trial for Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich, Chris Barber to be held this fall for four weeks

The two Canadians were charged with multiple offenses in 2022 related to protests of COVID-19 mandates.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber will be facing a four-week criminal trial in September in an Ottawa court for their roles in organizing the 2022 protests that fought draconian government COVID dictates.

The trial, as revealed by True North’s Andrew Lawton yesterday, will begin September 5 and go until September 22, at which time there will be a short break.

The trial will resume from October 11 to 13 after which time it will conclude.

Lich was first arrested on February 17, 2022, only two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Lich and Barber were charged with multiple offenses in 2022 such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the Freedom Convoy.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Lich was then jailed for weeks on non-violent mischief charges related to her role in organizing the Freedom Convoy protest in early 2022.

She was last set free from jail immediately after Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman granted her bail last August. The judge, in his decision, criticized her earlier detainment as invalid.

Despite being released on bail, Lich is still obligated to uphold certain conditions of release, which include not “verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means support[ing] anything related to the Freedom Convoy.”

She is also mandated to reside in her home province of Alberta and cannot use social media.

Support for Lich is high in her home province of Alberta.

In March, she was given a warm round of applause by many, but not all, Conservative Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) after being introduced in the Alberta provincial legislature in Edmonton.

