Triathlete suffering injuries from COVID shot: ‘My life as I once knew it is over’

Ingi Doyle says she feels like a 'walking timebomb,' never knowing when she’ll 'blow up again.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A triathlete and mother of two in Australia says she will never recover her old life, full of sports and activity, after suffering a severe heart injury following her second COVID shot.

Ingi Doyle, 56, told Daily Mail Australia she had “no health problems whatsoever” before her two COVID shots in 2021. She was even exceptionally fit, training 15 hours a week as a fitness instructor, participating in Ironwoman events, and winning triathlon medals.

“My life was all about sport, being full-on active,” Doyle said. “Fit as a fiddle, I was really strong.”

She says she took the COVID jabs in order to protect her old and sick parents when she visited them in Sweden.

“I wasn’t anti-vaccine, I had no reason to be, but I have never had a flu jab in my life,” she told the Daily Mail. “I was never sick, always healthy.”

While her first shot left her only with a sore arm, her second dose, on July 4, 2021, triggered a series of frightening reactions that led her to the hospital.

The day after her second shot, she woke up with “massive swelling” under her armpit that she says “looked like a small water balloon.” The next two weeks, she felt fatigued but did not know why.

“Then, very, very suddenly, I had a very severe sharp pain in my lower abdomen. This radiated through to my lower back,” Doyle said. When it worsened over the next few hours, her partner, Scott, took her to the hospital.

Tests revealed that Doyle had suffered an aortic dissection, a large tear of the lining inside the heart. She later had a hematoma (pool of clotted blood), a pulmonary embolism (clot that blocked her right lung), an infected skin graft that required major surgery. Doctors also found that she had an enlarged heart.

“I was in pain and I thought I might die here,” she recounted. “I was really scared, I was alonev…vafter five days I broke down, I was a mess.”

The medical complications became even more severe when she suffered organ failure after a 12-hour marathon of cardiac surgery and had to bed through a tube for two weeks.

“I was in and out of consciousness and given heavy drugs that made me hallucinate so bad,” she said. “’I was so scared. I was in pain and again I thought I was going to die.”

Only a few months ago, Doyle had to return to the hospital for a 17-hour surgery after her aortic graft became infected and had to be replaced with a synthetic one.

Doyle told the Daily Mail that she and her partner, Scott Elms, methodically searched for the cause of her injury and ended up concluding that the only plausible cause was the COVID shot.

“Scott wrote a massive list and at the very bottom was, ‘Could it be the vaccines?’ Doyle said. Doctors told them that the “vaccine” could not be the cause because it stays in the arm for three days and then disappears — but Elms was unconvinced.

He reached out to renowned Immunology professor Nikolai Petrovsky from South Australia’s Flinders University, who gave him a “really clear description” of how Doyle’s injury could have been triggered by COVID shot spike proteins in the bloodstream.

“He sent some links of other similar cases he had seen,” said Doyle, adding that no one has proposed an alternative explanation.

“They have looked for everything else, they have looked high and low for anything that could possibly be the cause and found nothing,” she said.

Doyle blames her injuries on the oversight failures of health officials and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

“Their sole job is to make sure whatever they push onto people and give to us and recommend is ‘safe and effective’ — that’s their job and they failed,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Heart issues are not like a broken arm that can heal in six weeks. We have these things for life and it’s not just the person injured suffering alone.”

She told how she “wakes up every day with pressure in her chest,” and suffers “random” stabbing pains there that extend into her neck and arm. Any of these symptoms put her “on edge,” and she feels like a “walking time bomb,” never knowing when she’ll “blow up again.”

“You can never really get on with things, it’s like your life has been ripped away,” Doyle said. “I’m not who I was and I will never be who I was. My partner sometimes says, ‘You used to be so happy-go-lucky.’ I am still a happy person, a smiley person, but it’s like something has died inside me and I will never get that part back.”

“Sadly, for me, my life as I once knew it is over. I mourn my old self every day, as I know it will never be the same.”

Many studies have linked the mRNA COVID shots to serious heart events, including a recently published study of 949 heart attack patients in a hospital in Spain between March 2020 and March 2023.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID jabs, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In the U.S. alone, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has reported 37,966 deaths, 218,241 hospitalizations, 21,952 heart attacks, and 28,641 myocarditis and pericarditis cases after COVID shots as of October 4, among other ailments.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

