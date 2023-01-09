Triple-jabbed Canadian reporter slurs words, nearly collapses on live TV

'Feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3 and that I started isolating as soon as symptoms started,' Jessica Robb tweeted in April after contracting COVID.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on January 9 at 5:33 p.m. ET to include a statement put out by the journalist wherein she insisted the COVID-19 vaccine was not a factor in the event.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A young Canadian TV journalist appeared to lose consciousness live on air before the camera cut to the studio.

A video of Sunday’s incident has now been widely shared online and shows CTV News Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb suddenly begin to stammer during her report and forget what to say.

Robb then appeared to totter on her feet, as if she were about to collapse. However, the camera quickly cut to the studio before anything else was shown.

Must Watch: Young CTV News reporter Jessica Robb starts slurring her words, appears to go into medical distress, and looks like she’s about to collapse live on air during the 6pm show tonight. pic.twitter.com/RlVTCRE9T2 — Ken Winsor (@KenWinsor4) January 9, 2023

After struggling to continue her report, Robb warned her co-worker Nahreman Issa back at the studio, saying “Sorry, Nahreman, I’m not feeling very well right now and I’m about to …”

At this point, the CTV News anchor said, “Okay, we’ll come back to you. Right now, we’ll make sure that, Jessica, you are doing okay.”

CTV News later on Sunday wrote in a tweet that Robb was “feeling better” after the incident.

“Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting. — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Later on Monday, CTV Edmonton put out another statement on Twitter, this time reportedly from Robb herself, in which she stated she will “not share private medical information publicly,” but that she can confirm “that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Speculation about whether the vaccine may be responsible for the event had arisen after social media users discovered that Robb had stated on her Twitter account in April, after testing positive for COVID, that she had had three of the COVID jabs.

She tweeted: “Consider this my official out of (the physical) office,” with a photo of a positive COVID test.

“Feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3 and that I started isolating as soon as symptoms started.”

Such speculation around the COVID vaccine has been heightened in recent times as incidents of professional athletes, actors and singers, TV news anchors, and reporters having on or off-air sudden medical incidents, either heart attacks or strokes, have seemingly become more commonplace. Unfortunately, many of these incidents have resulted in death.

Dr. Peter McCullough has said that the COVID jabs have caused a wave of “vaccine-induced myocarditis.”

The recent collapse of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has led many experts like McCullough to speculate as to the link between the jabs and people collapsing.

McCullough noted in an October 18 article that studies show that cases of myocarditis have gone up from about 4 per million to approximately 23,256/million among people aged 13 to 18 alone since the introduction of the COVID jabs.

Indeed, many doctors and scientists anticipated a sharp increase in deaths after vaccine distribution.

Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, made waves in 2021 after issuing an open letter as well as video which warned of a “global catastrophe without equal” over the mass acceptance and administering of the experimental COVID-19 jabs.

Dr. Joseph Mercola recently noted that recent research suggests that the COVID jabs are linked to an increase in heart issues, and cancer, along with a decline in one’s lifespan.

