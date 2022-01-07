Triple-vaxxed Austrian chancellor contracts COVID while touting benefits of mandatory jabs

'My appeal is still: go get vaccinated, get a booster — that will protect you with high probability against serious illness.'

VIENNA (LifeSiteNews) — Thrice-jabbed Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer contracted COVID-19 during a meeting at which he was promoting mandatory vaccination.

Despite receiving three experimental injections, wearing a protective mask, and living in a country with stringent rules and lockdowns, Nehammer tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Nevertheless, he doubled down on his support for compulsory vaccination, and implored his fellow Austrians to “get vaccinated” and “get a booster.”

“There is no reason for concern — I am doing well,” the chancellor’s office quoted Nehammer as saying in a statement. “My appeal is still: go get vaccinated, get a booster — that will protect you with high probability against serious illness.”

His office told the public that he likely contracted the virus during a Thursday meeting in which everyone was vaccinated and had a booster, was wearing masks, and separated from him by plexiglass screens.

During this Thursday meeting, Nehammer announced new measures for his citizens in light of the omicron variant, and told the media that the government is still working on a draft law to make vaccinations compulsory starting February 1.

“We need to do everything we can possibly do together to prevent another lockdown,” warned Nehammer, who proceeded to inform the public that the vaccine passports required for entry into most businesses will now be valid for only six months.

“If businesses do not comply, we will have the power to shut them down,” continued the COVID-infected politician. The regulatory agencies are “working on a solution that conforms to the constitution, but in our view, compulsory vaccination is indispensable.”

Despite the tyrannical actions of government, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with — the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID booster shots. Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

