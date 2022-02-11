Comedian collapses on stage, fractures skull moments after bragging about being fully vaccinated

Heather McDonald collapsed immediately after bragging that she was triple COVID-vaxxed, hadn’t gotten sick, and that Jesus 'clearly loves' her 'the most.'

TEMPE, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) —A stand-up comedian collapsed on stage Saturday night just after celebrating the fact that she was triple-vaxxed and “never got COVID.”

“I don’t mean to brag, but I don’t care, I want you to know, double vaxxed, booster, flu shot, and, I’m gonna be honest, I have the shingles shot, too,” Heather McDonald, a pop-culture commentator, said on stage at the beginning of her comedy show in Tempe, Arizona.

“Traveled, went to Mexico twice, did shows, meet and greets, never got COVID,” she continued.

“Clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously,” she said before beginning to sway, stumble forward and then fall to the floor.

Warning: potentially upsetting scene

The audience can be heard laughing after she fell, apparently thinking it was part of her act.

USA Today reported that the comedian suffered a skull fracture from her fall. McDonald said during her “Juicy Scoop” podcast on Tuesday that this had “caused some bleeding” but that she “was already starting to heal.”

McDonald shared in a video posted Monday by TMZ, “I’ve never ever fainted in my life.”

A Sunday post from her Facebook page clarified that “She had consumed no alcohol prior to or during the show.”

“Thus far the tests have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event,” the post stated, adding, “Approximately 3 weeks ago Heather had her COVID booster.”

McDonald’s management told NBC12 News that “She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration.

On Wednesday, McDonald posted footage of the incident to her Instagram page with the caption: “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid”

Her overlaid TikTok caption read, “When you faint on stage after you brag about being vaccinated.”

One YouTube user commented on the footage of McDonald’s collapse, “They do say timing is the key to comedy. This is hands down the hardest I’ve ever seen someone get slapped in the face by irony.”

McDonald recently posted a video of herself in the hospital two days after her fall, showing two completely black eyes (warning: profanity). She said they are most likely due to the physical impact of hitting her head, according to USA Today.

On Tuesday the comedian shared that she felt “slightly weird” shortly before coming onstage, but moved ahead with her skit anyway. Soon after, she said she began feeling dizzy, and she recalled thinking, “Wow … this better pass soon. I don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my act for like an hour.”

In an Instagram story that has since expired, McDonald promised to return to the Tempe, Arizona venue to complete the show. She was on stage for only three minutes Saturday night.

Unexplained collapses and deaths, particularly among athletes, have spiked over the past year, as have Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (VAERS). In fact, a graph on the official VAERS website shows a tremendous spike in reported vaccine adverse events coinciding with the rollout of COVID shots, as compared to VAERS for the entire past couple of decades.

