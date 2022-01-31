Triple-vaxxed Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID after fleeing Ottawa ahead of trucker convoy

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who reportedly retreated to an undisclosed location as tens of thousands of truckers descended upon the capital city of Ottawa to protest coercive COVID-19 policies, announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes in spite of the fact that the prime minister, whose heavily restrictive COVID lockdowns and mandates have sparked sharp criticism and spirited protests among Canadians, has reportedly received a booster shot in addition to two doses of the experimental drugs. Trudeau had also, before his disappearance, reassured Canadians that, although he had apparently been exposed to COVID-19, he had tested negative.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” Trudeau wrote in a Twitter post January 31. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022



The announcement comes after Trudeau retreated to a private location Thursday just days before roughly 50,000 truck-drivers participating in a massive pro-freedom convoy to protest lockdowns, jab mandates, and other liberty-crushing measures headed to Ottawa to make a loud noise in defense of the rights and freedoms of Canada’s democratic people.

The convoy has been met with massive support from tens of thousands Canadians who have braved the bitter cold to show support and to call for an end to vaccine mandates, passports, and other restrictions.

Government officials and mainstream media figures have been quick to smear the protest, which clearly includes Canadians of many ethnicities, as extremist or “white supremacist,” and most mainstream outlets have simply refused to cover the scope of the event.

Meanwhile, Trudeau threw kindling onto the fire of opposition last week when he referred to the convoy, likely one the largest of its kind in Canadian history, as consisting of a “fringe minority” of people who hold “unacceptable views.”

