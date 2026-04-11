Truck barrels into Easter procession in Pakistan, killing one, injuring dozens

‘Christians have no rights in Pakistan,’ one survivor said. ‘We had no security. No police. No help.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A speeding cargo truck plowed into Catholics during an Easter sunrise service in Pakistan, leaving one dead and 60 injured.

“The tragedy occurred around 3:30 a.m. on April 5 as about 200 members of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in the Wazirabad district of Punjab were holding a “pre-dawn” service,” according to a Persecution.org report. “Participants were singing hymns and carrying candles toward the church near the Alipur Chatha-Gujranwala road when a light commercial truck, known locally as a Shehzore, struck the crowd at high speed.”

“The impact killed Irfan Masih, a local laborer, and sent dozens more to the hospital. Eyewitnesses described a horrific scene where worshippers were forced to overturn the vehicle themselves to rescue those trapped beneath it,” the report stated.

A survivor said that the men in the truck were “completely crazy.”

“There (were) no police on our side,” said the man, who claimed that the police were more concerned about reopening traffic lanes than conducting an investigation of the deadly criminal act. “Christians have no rights in this country.”

“Islamic terrorists in Pakistan just drove a truck into a crowd of Christian worshippers during an Easter Sunday vigil,” wrote journalist Samantha Smith (Taghoy), who broke the story on social media.

“Multiple people are dead, and at least 60 more are critically injured,” Smith said. “And once again, the West is silent.”

“This is genocide,” she declared.

🚨EASTER SUNDAY TERROR ATTACK Islamic terrorists in Pakistan just drove a truck into a crowd of Christian worshippers during an Easter Sunday vigil. Multiple people are dead, and at least 60 more are critically injured. And once again, the West is silent.

This is genocide. pic.twitter.com/NvBaGHVQh1 — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) April 5, 2026

“Survivors of the Easter Sunday terrorist attack are speaking out,” Smith wrote in a subsequent X post.

“Christians have no rights in Pakistan. We had no security. No police. No help,” the survivors said.

Survivors of the Easter Sunday terrorist attack are speaking out. Islamic terrorists drove a truck into a crowd of Christian worshippers. Multiple dead. At least 57 injured. “Christians have no rights in Pakistan. We had no security. No police. No help.” But the West is silent pic.twitter.com/jI05HDs4j4 — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) April 5, 2026

Ata-ur-Rehman Saman, deputy director of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, called the incident “heartbreaking,” according to a Union of Catholic Asian News (UCA) report.

“The chaos and fear have devastated many families,” Saman said. “While authorities made efforts to ensure safety, this incident cannot be overlooked, and there must be accountability.”

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