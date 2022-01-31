Truckers stand firm, continue to pray, maintain blockade at US-Canada border despite jail threat

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the truckers to disperse, but so far they are not budging.

COUTTS, Alberta, (LifeSiteNews) — In a display of solidarity with the massive 50,000+ truck convoy that has now arrived in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other oppressive measures, truckers in Alberta have prayerfully chosen to remain in place despite being threatened with jail by government and law enforcement officials.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney issued a stern warning via Twitter on Sunday to the protesting truckers, saying “If participants in this convoy cross the line and break the law, I expect police to take appropriate action.”

“This blockade must end immediately,” continued Kenney. “Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act gives police and prosecutors additional penalties to levy as a toll to address blockades of highways and other infrastructure when and where they deem appropriate.”

The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockade must end.

Later Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told the demonstrators to disperse, but the trucker group held its ground.

“With RCMP warnings unheeded, more than 100 vehicles remain lined up on a southern Alberta highway blocking access to the border and a small village for the third day in a row Monday,” the Calgary Herald reported.

Video shows members of the truckers group gathered in a restaurant this morning, saying the Lord’s Prayer in unison as they decided to stand up to the government’s threats.

“The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenney’s government,” tweeted Rebel News videographer K2.

"The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenney's government," tweeted Rebel News videographer K2.

“Negotiations have started, the protestors are wondering why the mainstream media can pass RCMP checkpoints but their food and water can’t,” noted K2 in a subsequent tweet.

"Negotiations have started, the protestors are wondering why the mainstream media can pass RCMP checkpoints but their food and water can't," noted K2 in a subsequent tweet.

“One of the most powerful things I have ever witnessed,” commented Jack Prosobiec. “The truckers know what they are fighting for.”

"One of the most powerful things I have ever witnessed," commented Jack Prosobiec. "The truckers know what they are fighting for."

One Twitter user responded to Kenney’s threat by reminding the Alberta premier how his actions contributed to creating the standoff.

“Remember these pictures? I sure do,” wrote Charlie Gouef above shots of bare grocery store shelves that Kenney had tweeted previously.

“You helped to incite this kind of behavior. You egged them on. You encouraged them to take action,” Gouef said. “And now here you are, in a frantic panic.”

“Own it, Jason Kenney,” Gouef concluded. “You knew what you were getting into.”

"Remember these pictures? I sure do. You helped to incite this kind of behavior. You egged them on. You encouraged them to take action. And now here you are, in a frantic panic. Own it, Jason Kenney. You knew what you were getting into."

