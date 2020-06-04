Trudeau accused of ‘child abuse’ for pushing to ban help for gender-confused kids

DROP Disney+: New teen film 'Out' features openly homosexual main character! Sign the petition here.

June 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) Derek Sloan has come under fire for saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is legislating “child abuse” with Bill C-8, which, if passed, would prohibit parents from seeking to help their son or daughter overcome gender confusion.

Yesterday, CTV News first reported that Sloan made the remarks in a virtual webinar held Tuesday with his followers.

“The Liberals have said ‘no, you can’t get counselling and if a parent, as a parent, you take your kid to get counseling for this, you can go to jail for five years.’ That’s insane, that’s ridiculous,” Sloan said during the webinar.

“But on the other hand, you're allowed to put your kid on these, you know, invasive medical regimens, you’re allowed to, you know, give them these puberty blockers, you're allowed to literally cut off their healthy, you know, breasts and other sex organs.”

Sloan then expanded to directly accuse Trudeau of “child abuse” with Bill C-8.

“That is child abuse. And I accuse Justin Trudeau and his government right now of child abuse. That's what they're putting into law and we need to wake up,” Sloan said.

“I’m telling you there is not a single person I know whether their conservative, liberal whatever, that agrees with that policy, we can win on this issue, and we will win on this issue.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Sloan for a comment regarding his remarks from Tuesday’s webinar and he said, "I believe that sex-change operations on minors are abusive. Minors are not old enough to drink, smoke, gamble, or vote, and they are not old enough to make life-altering decisions about surgeries that will permanently change their growth and development.”

“The Liberals’ Bill C-8 endorses an affirmation-only model of care, which means that therapists can only push children in the direction of hormone-blocking pills and surgeries. If they seek counselling for their child to help explore their options, it could be construed as ‘conversion therapy’ and parents and therapists could go to jail for five years. The UK has banned these surgeries for minors, and I intend to do the same."

Sloan’s comments were met with a backlash from Trudeau’s office, as well as from fellow CPC leadership candidate Peter MacKay.

According to the CTV report, Trudeau communications director Cameron Ahmad called on CPC Leader Andrew Scheer to denounce his remarks.

Ahmad was quoted as saying to CTV that Trudeau will not “dignify these reprehensible comments, but we certainly hope that Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party will roundly condemn what their caucus member and leadership candidate has said.”

As of publication time, Scheer has made no comments regarding Sloan’s remarks.

MacKay said on Twitter yesterday that “forcing a child into ‘conversion therapy’ is child abuse and it absolutely must be banned. Derek’s remarks are reprehensible.”

Today, Sloan doubled down on his comments in a message posted to his Twitter account that included a link to the CTV article.

“Yes, Liberals are legislating child abuse with Bill C-8. They will outlaw counseling for children who are gender confused. If a parent tries to get counseling for a child seeking a sex-change, the Liberals will jail parents up to 5 years. #cdnpoli,” Sloan said.

In early May, Sloan announced in an email that, if elected as Prime Minister, he will “propose legislation that will outlaw transgender surgery for children across Canada.” He also reiterated this promise in a Twitter message today.

This is not the first time Sloan has come out against the proposed legislation in Bill C-8. In March, he criticized it in an email saying, “this is madness.”

In the same email, Sloan said that if Bill C-8 is passed, parents could be jailed for trying to help their minor children, which the bill defines as those under 18 years of age, recognize their biological sex. This comes even though Liberals have lowered the age of consent for anal sex to 16.

Bill C-8 could punish someone for up to five years for causing a minor to undergo “conversion therapy,” either in or outside Canada or forcing an adult to do so. Benefiting financially on advertising from “conversion therapy” is punishable by up to two years in jail.

Tabled by Justice Minister David Lametti on March 9, Bill C-8 will make it an offense under the Criminal Code to: 1) cause a minor to undergo conversion therapy, 2) remove a minor from Canada to undergo conversion therapy, 3) cause a person to undergo conversion therapy against his/her will, 4) profit from conversion therapy, and 5) advertise conversion therapy.

Bill C-8 defines “conversion therapy” as: “a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour.”

The bill adds, “For greater certainty, this definition does not include a practice, treatment or service that relates (a)to a person’s gender transition; or (b) to a person’s exploration of their identity or to its development.”