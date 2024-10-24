Trudeau again attacks pro-life Conservative MP when pressed about his own leadership

As rumors swirl that swaths of Liberal MPs are trying to force Trudeau to step down, the prime minister once again attacked a pro-life Conservative MP when pressed about his own leadership.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is reportedly facing a revolt from within his own party, opted to again criticize a pro-life Conservative MP in Parliament when pressed on his own leadership issues by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

The rant occurred in the House of Commons Wednesday after Poilievre accused Trudeau of having “silenced half his dissidents,” referring to the Liberal caucus meeting that occurred that same day which reportedly saw swaths of Liberal MPs demand Trudeau step down.

Poilievre then quipped to Trudeau that even the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC’s) Rosemary Barton has noted that Liberal MPs have been tipping off the media in secret about the goings on in the party, often related to internal dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s leadership.

“Will the prime minister text those dissident Liberal MPs, tell them to come out of the bathroom, and tell the world that he’s not worth the cost?” asked Poilievre.

In reply, Trudeau went on a rant, saying, “in our caucus, people have always been free to speak their mind.”

Trudeau then accused the Conservatives of allowing its MPs to attend an “extreme anti-abortion church” in the United States and to dine with “a far-right German nationalist.”

Trudeau’s first comment was in reference to pro-life Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer from Saskatchewan, who spent three days last year in Tampa, Florida, where he was an invited speaker at the Church of God Ministries convention.

The Liberal Party attacked Patzer for his trip to the U.S., and in doing so effectively attacked all Canadians who oppose the intentional murder of the unborn.

Despite the disappointing reality that Poilievre himself is pro-abortion, Trudeau has ramped up his abortion rhetoric on social media as of late, consistently boasting about his government’s desire to make killing a child in the womb easier than ever.

In one instance, Trudeau promoted a new online abortion portal, essentially admitting that the goal of the website is to help women make ending the life of their unborn child a “simple” thing to do.

“We believe if a woman chooses to get an abortion, accessing one should be simple. So, we’ve launched a website with information about abortion: different types, how they’re funded, and where to get one near you,” he said about it.

Trudeau has faced internal pressure to step down, and as reported by LifeSiteNews, and has reportedly been given until October 28 by many of his MPs to step down.

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite having been baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

According to Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), abortion has killed in Canada over four million preborn babies, which is roughly the equivalent to the population of Alberta since its legalization in 1969.

