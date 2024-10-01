Trudeau again brags about his government’s unwavering commitment to abortion

On the oxymoronically named 'International Safe Abortion Day,' Prime Minister Trudeau, a baptized Catholic, put out a statement proclaiming his Liberal Party’s unwavering support for abortion.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s top pro-life group is heavily criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for again championing abortion on the oxymoronically named “International Safe Abortion Day.”

On September 28, Trudeau, a baptized Catholic, put out a statement celebrating the so-called “International Safe Abortion Day,” proclaiming his and his Liberal Party’s unwavering support for abortion.

“Our government is proudly pro-choice and always will be. That’s why we’re taking action to expand sexual and reproductive health (SRH) care across the country,” Trudeau stated.

“On International Safe Abortion Day, we unequivocally reaffirm every woman’s right to make decisions about their body, their life, and their future,” he added, using typical pro-abortion language, which frames the killing of unborn children as a “women’s right” about “their body.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) responded by slamming Trudeau for bragging about the work he has done to promote the killing of unborn children.

“Trudeau bragged on ‘International Safe Abortion Day’ (Sept. 28) about all the work he has done to promote the killing of preborn children, both at home and abroad. #cdnpoli,” wrote CLC’s Director of Communications Pete Baklinski in reply to Trudeau’s abortion message.

“First of all, there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ abortion. It is a lie. The sole purpose of abortion is to kill a human being prior to birth. The procedure has failed if it does not result in a dead baby. Abortion is never safe for the preborn child,” he wrote.

Baklinski observed that abortion is “not safe for the mother either,” as both surgical and chemical abortions “harm women on many levels, including physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually.”

“Abortion is not safe for anyone,” he noted.

In his message, Trudeau proclaimed that he and his government will “fight – tooth and nail – to protect a woman’s right to choose” to kill their unborn children, calling abortion “[h]ealth care.”

“Family planning is health care. It’s that simple,” the prime minister asserted.

Baklinski noted that Trudeau calling abortion “health care” is not at all accurate as “pregnancy is not a disease.”

“Health care is the organized provision of medical care to people so that they can maintain or improve their health via the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease, illness, or injury. Pregnancy is not a disease, illness, or injury. Ending a pregnancy by killing the baby is in no way health care,” he wrote.

“It has nothing to do with health and everything to do with death.”

LifeSiteNews recently reported how CLC reminded pro-abortion Liberal MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada that there is no official “right” to abortion in the country, a fact often overlooked or unknown by most Canadians.

In fact, there are no laws at all regulating abortion in Canada, meaning the deadly procedure is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy. At the same time, this legal vacuum means there is also nothing preventing politicians from imposing restrictions on the grim practice.

As for Trudeau, he has long professed his support for abortion despite being a baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has championed pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

