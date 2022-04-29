Trudeau touts vaccines while announcing Moderna will built a plant in Quebec

'Vaccines save lives, and it’s important that we’re able to develop and produce them here at home,' Trudeau stated.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a Moderna vaccine manufacturing plant is set to open in Quebec with the goal of producing up to 100 million mRNA doses per year.

“Vaccines save lives, and it’s important that we’re able to develop and produce them here at home. Today, we announced that Moderna is building a facility in Quebec – where they’ll be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every single year,” Trudeau announced Friday on social media.

“This will create hundreds of good jobs for Canadian workers. It’ll also bring Canadian innovation to the front lines of tomorrow’s health solutions, better prepare us for future health crises, and grow our economy – at the same time,” the prime minister added.

According to a government report shared by Trudeau, the facility may be operational as soon as 2024.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of our promise to Canadians to have their back throughout this pandemic and beyond,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne said.

“From the outset, we took short-term strategic actions with a long-term vision to ensure that Canada is well prepared for future pandemics while also strengthening our economy and creating good jobs for Canadians. Moderna establishing their operations here in Canada is a testimony to that vision and to Canada’s attractiveness as a place to invest and to innovate,” the minister added.

Despite the Liberal government’s celebration of the new announcement, many Canadians, including doctors and scientists, remain skeptical of the mRNA so-called vaccines’ safety, especially considering the thousands of worldwide reports of death and the millions of reports of injury linked to the experimental mRNA COVID jabs.

The Moderna vaccine in particular has been halted for use in young adults and children in many countries across the globe due to the heightened risk it poses for developing potentially fatal heart inflammation conditions like myocarditis.

Even the designation of the mRNA injections as “vaccines” has been called into question, with a top executive at Bayer admitting that the recent jabs are indeed “gene therapy” and were only widely accepted by the public due to favorable marketing as “vaccines.”

Regardless of Trudeau’s continuous push for vaccination, and now a push to manufacture the novel products, many Canadians remain concerned that the vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, and some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development. Still others simply consider them unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

