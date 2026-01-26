Trudeau appears to laugh after reporter tells him cameraman’s mom died from COVID shot

Confronted by a reporter during the World Economic Forum, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen turning away, smiling, and smirking.

( LifeSiteNews ) – Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to laugh at the suggestion that a COVID shot had killed the mother of a media outlet’s cameraman who was asking him questions on the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum gathering last week.

In a video posted on X , independent news outlet Vox Populi said, “We confronted him (Trudeau) at the World Economic Forum in Davos.”

“Trudeau LAUGHS when asked to apologise for deaths caused by authoritarian covid-19 lockdowns,” they noted.

The video sees the Vox Populi reporter ask Trudeau, “Some people have died as a result of the (COVID vaccine).”

In response, Trudeau said, “Pushing disinformation the way you have is irresponsible.”

In reply, the reporter said, “My cameraman’s mother actually died after complications from the COVID vaccine, so is that misinformation?”

At this point, Trudeau can be seen turning to his left to talk to a man on the street, smiling and smirking in the process.

In reply, the reporter said, “And now you’re laughing.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Trudeau was in Davos last week for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings for the “Global Soft Power Summit” keynote speaker.

In addition to Vox Populi, popular Canadian conservative independent media outlet Rebel News directly confronted Trudeau on the streets of Davos, barraging him with a series of questions, notably about his “behavior” during COVID.

In a recent ruling, the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal affirmed Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) in 2022 to take out the Freedom Convoy protesters against COVID dictates was illegal.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Share











