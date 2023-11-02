Trudeau appoints three former Liberals to ‘independent’ Senate seats to represent Atlantic Canada

The so-called 'Independent Senators Group,' mostly appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has a record of voting with the Liberal government 94.5 percent of the time.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Three of the five Canadians appointed to fill “independent” spots in the Senate are former Liberals.

On October 31, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of five “independent” senators from the Atlantic provinces, including long-time former Liberal Member of Parliament (MP) Rodger Cuzner and two other Liberals, Joan Kingston and John McNair.

“I am confident that, with diverse leadership experience and impressive track records serving their communities, they will be strong voices for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in the Upper House,” Trudeau said in a statement.

The Independent Senators Group, founded under Trudeau in 2016, was created to form a “non-partisan” group within the Senate by appointing senators without a particular political affiliation. It is the largest parliamentary group in the Senate with 105 seats to be filled. Trudeau has elected 75 senators, and 11 spots have yet to be filled.

Trudeau’s office introduced Cuzner as “a former parliamentarian” but neglected to say of which party he was affiliated.

“He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000, and represented his home province of Nova Scotia for 19 years while serving in various roles, including Parliamentary Secretary to former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien,” the office wrote. “Most recently, he served as Consul General of Canada in Boston, United States of America, from 2020 to 2023.”

Cuzner is known to be a long-time Liberal. From 2000 to 2019, Cuzner served as the Liberal MP for Cape Breton. He also worked as Parliamentary Secretary under Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. After this, Cuzner served as Parliamentary Secretary for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour in the Trudeau government.

Similarly, Election Canada records reveal that Kingston is a long-time donor to the Liberal Party of Canada, having given a total of $4,930 since 2012. Kingston’s most recent donation is dated December 29, 2022.

Furthermore, from 1995 to 1999, Kingston represented New Maryland in the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick as a Liberal member. She also served one term as the Executive Council as Minister of the Environment and Minister of Labour under the New Brunswick Liberal Association banner.

Similar to Cuzner, Trudeau’s office made no mention of Kingston’s connection to the Liberal Party in the announcement of her appointment.

“Joan Kingston is a registered nurse and a former member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick,” the office writes. “During her career in health care and provincial politics, she has been an active advocate for nurses and for community and women’s health. She was most recently a consultant with the University of New Brunswick’s Faculty of Nursing.”

Finally, McNair was the executive director of the New Brunswick Liberal Association, both provincially and federally.

Despite their close connections with the Liberal Party, the Canadian Senate lists Cuzner, Kingston, and McNair as “non-affiliated” senators.

Trudeau’s appointment of former Liberals has not been overlooked, even by mainstream media, including the government-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named five new senators Tuesday, choosing long-time Liberal Rodger Cuzner and two other Liberals to the Red Chamber,” the CBC wrote.

Similarly, a 2017 CBC study revealed that allegedly “independent” senators appointed by Trudeau side with the Liberal government 94.5 percent of the time. Furthermore, in 2019, the Globe and Mail revealed that Trudeau uses Liberalist, a Liberal Party database, to select prospective Senate appointees, suggesting he is employing a partisan bias even with the selection of so-called independents.

