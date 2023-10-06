Trudeau backtracks, says he never called pro-family Million Person March goers hateful

'I never suggested that someone who’s concerned about parental rights is somehow filled with hate or intolerance,' Trudeau said Thursday, despite saying on the day of the Million Person March that he condemns 'this hate and its manifestations.'

VAUGHAN, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now denied calling pro-family protesters who took part in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools as people who stand for “hate” and whose views have “no place” in Canada, despite posting as much on social media the day of the demonstrations.

At a press conference on Thursday in Vaughan, Ontario, about housing, a reporter asked Trudeau about a post he made to social media on September 20, the same day thousands of concerned Canadians took to the streets in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools, which sparked concern from Christians and Muslims that his “characterization” of the movement as hateful was dishonest and inaccurate.

“I never suggested that someone who’s concerned about parental rights is somehow filled with hate or intolerance,” alleged Trudeau.

The reporter also asked Trudeau if he would “apologize” for his comments, to which he deflected by replying that he will “always stand up for everyone’s rights in this country,” including those who identify as LGBT.

Trudeau never once said directly he was in favor of parental rights in answering the reporter’s questions, but instead insisted that people were using his comments about the march as “spin” in an attempt to “divide communities.”

Despite Trudeau’s denial, the truth remains that on September 20 Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the Million Person March, which itself was organized by Canadian Muslims.

“Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country,” Trudeau said on X (formerly Twitter). “We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued,” wrote Trudeau on X (formerly Twitter) on September 20.

Just days after the prime minister’s comments, the Muslims Association of Canada took to social media to rebuke Trudeau’s characterization of the event, writing:

By characterizing the peaceful protests of thousands of concerned parents as hateful, Canadian leaders and school boards are setting a dangerous precedent of using their position of influence to unjustly demonize families, and alienate countless students. On Wednesday September 20th, thousands of Muslims, joined by other faith-based groups, protested to raise their concerns, calling for their rights as parents in relation to their children’s education. Their intent was to be heard, not to sow division. Parents should have the absolute right to advocate for the wellbeing of their children.

In recent months, there has been a growing call by concerned Canadian parents against the rise in LGBT-focused indoctrination of the education system in Canada.

The marches in most Canadian cities were peaceful. However, there were some reports of assaults on protesters by LGBT-aligning counter-protesters.

While the mainstream media often insinuates that the pro-family movement is hateful, a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) has found that most Canadians, 56 percent, still believe that there are only two genders, with a recent Leger poll finding that Canadians in general favor parental rights in education, especially regarding the material being shared with children.

Conservative leader rips Trudeau for backpedaling, saying he ‘did’ indeed accuse parents of ‘hate’

Trudeau’s September 20 social media post was originally condemned by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, who after staying quiet about the march for a time, said Trudeau was “demonizing concerned parents” who attended the protests.

Today, Poilievre took a shot at Trudeau for backtracking, saying, “Trudeau wants you to believe he didn’t say what he said.”

“Yes, he accused parents of ‘this hate,’ when they raised concerns about schooling,” wrote Poilievre on X.

“He divides to distract by creating villains out of Canadians: parents, hunters, truckers & anyone else who disagrees with him. No more divide and conquer. Unite for Canada.”

While pushback against LGBT extremism is on the rise in Canada, there still exists an anti-family “cancel culture” at the top levels of society.

Indeed, just yesterday LifeSiteNews reported on how the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the main union representing teachers of the youngest students in the classroom, published a curriculum guide pushing “intersectional feminism” on educators so they can “disrupt patriarchy” in the classroom.

There have also been a number of instances of teachers and school board members being censured or otherwise disciplined for speaking against LGBT indoctrination and in favor of parental rights.

