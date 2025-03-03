Trudeau billed taxpayers over $150k for food-related costs in just 2 years, records show

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau billed taxpayers an eye-watering $157,642 from 2021 to 2023 on 'food and food preparation.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Records obtained by a top taxpayer watchdog shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charged the Canadian people over $150,000 on food and food-related expenses in just two years.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), Trudeau spent $188,864 on “food and food preparation” between 2021 to 2023. With taxpayers being on the hook for 83 percent of the costs, the total amount billed to citizens was approximately $157,642, with the rest being reimbursed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The revelation that Trudeau has been billing taxpayers massive amounts for food comes at the same time Canadians have been paying record-high prices for groceries.

“The fact that Trudeau spent more on food than what the average Canadian worker makes in an entire year is outrageous,” noted Franco Terrazzano, CTF’s federal director in a press release.

“Here’s a crazy idea: how about the prime minister pays for their own groceries like everyone else.”

Taxpayers were also on the hook to pay for Trudeau’s personal chef, whose annual salary is in the $68,468 and $79,234 range, which is overall higher than the average Canadians salary of $70,000 a year.

For context, Trudeau’s annual salary is $406,200.

When broken down, Trudeau’s weekly food bill costs taxpayers $1,515, compared to the average Canadian’s $288 weekly food bill.

Terrazzano observed that nevertheless, “It’s one thing for the prime minister to bill taxpayers for government business, but taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for a single cent of the prime minister’s personal groceries.”

“The current policy needs to change, the government needs to improve transparency on this spending and anyone who wants to be the next prime minister needs to commit to not billing taxpayers for their personal groceries,” he noted.

According to the Privy Council Office, which is the office responsible for managing Trudeau’s residence expenses, Trudeau’s reimbursements are calculated using Statistics Canada data, which are adjusted for annual inflation.

“The prime minister reimburses amounts related to food based on Statistics Canada data on household spending, which is adjusted using the consumer price index to account for inflation,” say the records.

The records, noted the CTF, do not show how much money was spent on Trudeau’s personal groceries compared to costs for events.

The CTF has gone after Trudeau before, notably late last year, when the organization blasted him for being completely “out of touch” with everyday Canadians after the prime minister suggested his climate “change” policies are more important than the concerns of families trying to stay financially afloat.

