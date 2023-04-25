Trudeau boasts about his gov’t always being ‘proudly pro-choice’ after video exchange on abortion

The prime minister doubled down on his support for facilitating the killing of unborn children in response to a student challenging him a few weeks ago.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a video posted on his social media channels over the weekend that his government will always support abortion and will never change its mind when it comes to deadly practice.

“Our government is proudly pro-choice. And we always will be,” Trudeau wrote on his Twitter page Saturday in a post that included a video as well.

Trudeau said, “I wanted to take a moment right now to emphasize that our government will always stand up and take action to protect access to reproductive health services.”

“So let me be very clear. This government will never tell a woman what to do with her body. We are unequivocally and proudly pro-choice and always will be.”

Trudeau’s post was in response to a now-viral video exchange between him and a student critical of abortion, which occurred a few weeks ago. The video has been shared widely on social media.

That video, which LifeSiteNews reported on, shows Trudeau engaging in a discussion on multiple topics, including abortion, with a young man on the University of Manitoba’s Winnipeg campus.

The young man, who identified himself as a supporter of Maxime Bernier’s libertarian People’s Party of Canada (PPC), said he was mostly opposed to vaccine mandates, further telling Trudeau that he is also “personally” opposed to abortion.

However, Trudeau pressed the man if he would still oppose the murder of an unborn baby even if the child in question was conceived through “rape.”

The man fell for the rhetorical trap and said that abortion in cases of rape is “where it gets complicated,” which departs from the pro-life position that all abortion should be opposed.

Trudeau told the man that “No, no, it doesn’t get complicated. It’s either yes or no.”

“Women get raped all the time, and it’s something that we have to take seriously,” he added.

The young man replied by saying that he is “split” on the issue and that he “honestly” doesn’t know whether or not he supports the killing of a child in such an instance.

“Well, it sounds like you need to do a little more thinking, and a little more praying on it,” pronounced Trudeau, which then ended the debate.

About this exchange with the man, Trudeau said in his Saturday video that he got a “whole bunch of comments and suggestions from friends and supporters who said, Oh, you could have said this or you should have laid out that to really make clear what your stance is.”

“We’ve increased access to the abortion pill right across the country, which helps people in rural and remote areas. We’re working with partners across the country to ensure better access to safe and inclusive reproductive health services,” Trudeau boasted.

He then said that he is also holding Canadian provinces to “account” if they don’t deliver on their “obligations” in funding abortion.

Since becoming Prime Minister in 2015, Trudeau and his Liberal Party have pushed forth a pro-abortion agenda, which gets more radical each year.

Last week, Trudeau said ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last Friday that temporarily has allowed the dangerous abortion pill mifepristone to continue to be distributed that his government would try to supply the drug to American women if it is banned for good.

The Trudeau Liberal government’s 2023 budget earmarked $36 million to fund the promotion of abortion over three years starting in 2024 while at the same time included text that blasted America’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

The Trudeau government budget also claims that “Abortion is health care” and needs to be protected considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 pro-abortion Roe v. Wade last June.

Trudeau ‘mocks’ God with pro-abortion comments, says pro-life group

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) youth coordinator Kim Headley told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s latest comments about abortion show how detached he is from the reality of what is at stake with abortion, which is the life of an innocent child.

“As Prime Minister Trudeau doubles down on his pro-abortion stance, it is more important now than ever for us to be speaking the truth. Basic biology proves that the baby’s body is separate from the mother’s,” Headley said.

“A pregnant woman doesn’t have four arms, four legs, 20 fingers and toes. Fertilization, when the sperm from the father combines with the egg from the mother, creates a new organism with its own DNA. As the fetus grows and develops, it forms its own separate organs and systems, such as the circulatory, respiratory, and nervous systems.”

Headley noted people of faith are “outraged” regarding Trudeau’s comments to the man in Winnipeg. Headley said Trudeau told the “young man to do a ‘little more praying’ until he becomes as pro-abortion as the Prime Minister himself.”

“Through prayer, we connect to the God of life who wants us to choose life,” Headley told LifeSiteNews.

“Shame on the prime minister for this blasphemous mockery of God and of prayer.”

Headley also told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s comments show he is rejecting basic biological science.

“Denying that the baby’s body is separate from the mother’s is denying science. Prime Minister Trudeau is denying science with his biologically impossible view that the body of a preborn baby is the woman’s own body,” she said.

“Choices that can hurt, and even kill someone, should be illegal. There is no right to abortion in Canada.”

