Trudeau gov’t-appointed ‘expert’ on online safety says law is needed to quell internet ‘craziness’

Bernie Farber claims that social media turns 'hateful words and hateful symbols to hateful action, assaults and even murder.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A cabinet adviser to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who recently was caught spreading an online falsehood against the trucker Freedom Convoy now claims Canada needs legislation to control the “craziness” of the internet.

As reported by Blacklock’s Reporter last week, Bernie Farber, who was appointed to a 12-person “expert advisory group on online safety” by the Trudeau government, said while testifying at the Senate legal and constitutional affairs committee that Canada is now “looking at a whole new alignment of what is online harm.”

“We live in a time of craziness,” said Farber, adding that “we live in a time where people will believe whatever they want to believe.”

Farber continued by saying “something must be done” to control social media platforms, which he likened to being complicit in “murder.”

“In the good old days, people used to stand at Bank and Sparks Streets and hand out little leaflets of hate,” Farber noted.

“And if five people took that leaflet that was considered a pretty darn good day.”

Farber continued by claiming that today people go online and “they get messages out through Twitter and Facebook and telegraph and signal and you name it, potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of people, even millions.”

Those messages, Farber claims, reaches “thousands” of people and it only takes “one” to spread “hateful” messages.

“Today we have moved sadly because of social media I believe from hateful words and hateful symbols to hateful action, assaults and even murder,” Farber said.

Farber, in addition to his role on the “online safety” panel, also serves as chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN).

In February, Farber made media headlines for falsely posting a photo on Twitter of an anti-Semitic flyer that he claimed was found “in plain sight” during Ottawa’s Freedom Convoy.

The flyer was proved to be not connected at all to the trucker Freedom Convoy after journalist Jonathan Kay noted in a February 6 tweet that he found an identical flyer photo posted by someone in Florida the month before.

The original tweet by Farber has since been deleted.

The group CAHN has been known to work with the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center in the United States and got money from the Canadian government in 2020 as part of an “inclusion” grant.

Farber was appointed to the “expert advisory group on online safety” in late March by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

The “online safety” panel will be tasked with giving the government advice on how to regulate the internet via new legislation.

Rodriguez at the time said he is open to “all ideas “with the help of the panel, which will be staffed with professors from major Canadian universities.”

Rodriguez bizarrely claimed that his bill will in some ways “really help freedom of speech.” He also said his “expert” panel must hold all of their meetings “in the next two months.”

“We will take that information, work on a bill and table it as soon as possible,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s new “expert” panel comes amid the controversy surrounding Bill C-11, An Act to Amend the Broadcasting Act and to Make Related and Consequential Amendments to other Acts, which Rodriguez introduced in February.

Bill C-11 has been blasted by the official opposition in Canada, the Conservative Party, as legislation that will allow more government control of free speech through potential new draconian internet regulations.

It is not yet clear how a new internet regulation bill will compare with or complement Bill C-11, but a previous bill could give some insight into what is to come. The Trudeau Liberals’ first try at censoring the internet failed to pass the Senate in the summer of 2021.

Last summer, Canada’s Federal government released plans to create a “Digital Safety Commissioner” that would have the power to shut down websites deemed a threat to “democracy,” and to promote content deemed “harmful.”

While there currently is no bill before Canada’s parliament right now that involves such a “Digital Safety Commissioner,” Rodriguez said last week that he is “working on different fronts” regarding such legislation, promising “it will” come to light soon.

Recently, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said the government must regulate the internet to stop the spread of Russian “propaganda.”

