Trudeau gov’t spent 275k on three-day retreat to discuss inflation, records show

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Recently disclosed records have revealed that members of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s cabinet spent thousands of dollars at a high-end hotel dining on lobster and steak during their retreat to discuss inflation.

According to records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, the three-day cabinet retreat held at the Vancouver Hyatt hotel, which ran from September 6 to 8, 2022, saw MPs dine on thousands worth of food, including at a café that sold a “millionaire’s cut” steak and lobster plate for a whopping $88.

This retreat at the posh hotel came at the same time Trudeau had said to Canadian families that the impact of global inflation was felt “particularly through rising food and gasoline costs.”

Trudeau also claimed at the time that he would keep working to “further strengthen the economy to meet the needs of Canadians, making life more affordable for families.”

According to Trudeau’s office, the cabinet retreat was convened to focus on “continued efforts to make life more affordable for Canadians and keep delivering economic growth that benefits anyone.”

The records of the cabinet retreat, which came about from an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons by Conservative MP Rob Morrison, show the total cost for the three-day retreat at $275,469.

Room charges alone were $129,469, and private security guards were $11,533, despite the fact that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were onsite.

When it came to food costs, the cabinet spent $46,266. The Vancouver Hyatt is known for its high-price restaurant menu where a simple burger costs $29.

Cabinet also expensed food costs from a nearby restaurant, for $8,850.

Astoundingly, during the cabinet retreat, Canada’s finance minister and deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said to reporters that the getaway’s focus was “important” work for the “economy.”

She said the cabinet was “making sure we’re creating good jobs now and into the future or directly supporting people and the challenges they are facing around the cost of living, that is our focus.”

Under Trudeau, mainly due to excessive COVID money printing, inflation has skyrocketed.

A recent report from September 5 by Statistics Canada shows food prices are rising faster than headline inflation, at a rate of between 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

Earlier this year, the Bank of Canada even admitted that Trudeau’s federal “climate change” programs, which have been deemed “extreme” by some provincial leaders, are indeed helping to fuel inflation.

Despite the burden being placed on Canadians, Trudeau has refused to axe his punitive carbon tax on fuel and other forms of energy.

